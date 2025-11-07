Kentucky opens formal candidate filing period for 2026 elections; ends January 9

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

Candidates vying for Kentucky offices in 2026 — including open U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats — can now formally file to run in the state.



Although several politicians have announced their campaigns throughout the year, Wednesday marked the first day candidates could formally file with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office.



The candidates’ filing period ends Jan. 9.



The only federal candidate to file Wednesday was Republican U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers for reelection in the 5th Congressional District in Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky’s ballot will have a heated race for U.S. Senate next year as the longtime seat holder, Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, announced earlier this year he is not seeking reelection.



Some U.S. House races will also be hotly contested. U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, a Republican, is seeking election to the U.S. Senate, leaving his 6th Congressional District seat open. Several Republicans and Democrats have launched campaigns for the office in Central Kentucky.



The GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District also has gained national attention as President Donald Trump endorsed Shelbyville Republican Ed Gallrein to run against U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie weeks ago. Northern Kentucky Republicans in the district will have to decide between Trumpism and Tea Party politics.



Many candidates for Kentucky’s congressional seats had previously declared their intent with the Federal Election Commission, which requires them to regularly disclose how much money they are raising in financial reports.

During the filing period, candidates can also sign up to run for the Kentucky General Assembly as well as some regional and local offices. Several incumbent lawmakers filed to run for reelection.



The Kentucky Court of Appeals seat vacated by Supreme Court Justice Pamela Goodwine after she was elected to the high court last year will also be on the ballot. Fayette County Circuit Judge Lucy Ferguson VanMeter formally filed to run for the appellate court after announcing her candidacy earlier this year. The judgeship represents the 5th Appellate District, which covers Fayette, Madison, Franklin, Scott, Jessamine, Woodford, Clark and Bourbon counties.



For candidates that plan to file their documents in-person at the Secretary of State’s office, they will have to go to the new location at 1025 Capital Center Drive in Frankfort. The State Capitol is undergoing a multiyear renovation project and has been closed to visitors and employees.