KY League of Cities to host informational session on Covington’s local government transition

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), in partnership with the City of Covington, will host an informational session on Monday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at Covington City Hall (20 W Pike St.) to help residents better understand the City’s upcoming transition to a new form of local government.

The session will provide an overview of how Covington’s governance structure will change from the City Manager form to the Mayor-Council form, as approved by Covington voters in 2024. The change will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

KLC representatives will explain how the different forms of government operate in Kentucky, what the transition process entails, and what residents and local officials can expect moving forward. The presentation will include time for questions from the public.

Those interested in attending must RSVP by completing this form.

To learn more about the various forms of city government in the Commonwealth, visit the Kentucky League of Cities’ website.

