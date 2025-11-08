It’s fall, beautiful fall — and time to winter prep for your yard for best outcomes next spring

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

Northern Kentucky is basking in autumn’s sunshine as residents visit pumpkin patches, explore hiking trails, and sip coffee outdoors, soaking up the season’s warmth. But before we settle in for the colder months, it’s important to remember our yards. Lawns, plants, and trees all need a little attention before winter’s quiet sets in.

Lawn Care

• Leaves: get each kid a rake and make it a family activity or use a mulching mower and listen to a podcast. Thick layers of leaves or forgotten piles of twigs can smother your grass and leave dead spots.

• Weeds: pulling weeds help to stop them from going to seed and spreading across your lawn.

• Mow: cut your grass a little taller than in the summer. This will help to protect the root and prevent snow rot. This can cause circular patches of matted, straw-colored grass and can kill the grass blades, and in some cases, the roots.

• Aerate: You can aerate your lawn with a core aerator, spike aerator, or a garden fork. Aerating the soil creates small holes that allow air, water, and needed nutrients to reach the grass roots. This process creates deeper root growth and your lawn will have a stronger tolerance to heat and drought.

• Fertilizer: Apply a fertilizer specific for fall or has a slow-release formula. This will give your lawn the energy to survive the winter and have a strong start for spring.

• Overseed: It’s time to overseed thin or bare patches with grass seed. Remember to gently rake the seeds into the soil to ensure good contact and water lightly.

• Equipment: after your final mow of the season it’s time to clean your lawn mower, change the oil, remove the fuel or add a stabilizer before storing it for the winter.