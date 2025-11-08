CPE reports total degrees and credentials up 5% at Kentucky colleges and universities

At its November meeting, the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) reviewed the latest postsecondary degree and credential data for Kentucky colleges and universities. Overall, total degrees and credentials in 2024-25 were up 5% from the previous academic year and 15.1% since 2019-20, which includes undergraduate and graduate awards at both public and private institutions.

“At a time when more and more jobs require some education or training after high school, I am extremely encouraged by the positive momentum in degree production,” said Dr. Aaron Thompson, CPE President. “Behind every percentage-point gain are hundreds of students better prepared to meet the challenges of Kentucky’s rapidly evolving job market.”

The degrees and credentials presentation delivered to the board showed gains at every degree level and sector from 2023-24 to 2024-25:

• At public universities, total undergraduate degrees and credentials increased by 3.5%, while graduate and professional degrees grew by 2.9%. • At KCTCS, associate degrees were up 7%, and certificates were up 3.9%. • At independent institutions, undergraduate degrees and credentials rose 1.9%, and graduate credentials increased by 16.5%.

A more detailed report including degrees conferred to low-income, first-generation and adult students will be released next month.

In other business, the board approved a new master’s degree in sports analytics at Kentucky State University (KSU), as well as two new bachelor’s degrees at the University of Kentucky (UK)—one in applied economics and one in artificial intelligence. The board also approved the final report analyzing KSU’s performance under the management improvement plan required by HB 250, enacted in the 2022 Regular Session. The report includes the following recommendations to improve KSU’s financial health:

• Require the creation of a financial stability plan. • Continue quarterly fiscal monitoring for an additional two years. • Forgive the $23 million loan made by the General Assembly to cover KSU’s cash shortfall for FY 2021-22.

Informational items presented to the CPE Board include:

• Reports from UK and the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities detailing annual progress made toward statewide strategic agenda goals. • A report about the Kentucky Graduate Profile, the state’s postsecondary learning framework. The Profile identifies ten essential skills that Kentucky students should know and be able to do, including critical and creative thinking, communication and civic engagement.

Council meeting materials are available at public.onboardmeetings.com. The board will hold its next work session on Jan. 29, followed by the regular board meeting on Jan.30, location to be announced.

