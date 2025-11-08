Fort Wright lowers property tax rates again ‘without compromising its financial health’

The City of Fort Wright announced another significant reduction in property tax rates — continuing City Council’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, transparency, and high-quality public services.

Fort Wright managed to lower property taxes while continuing to strengthen essential City services. Through careful financial planning and a commitment to efficiency, the City provides residents and businesses with top-notch Police, Fire, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Public Works, and enhanced Infrastructure – despite lower tax rates and without compromising its financial health, the city said in a press release.

Lowest Property Tax Rate Since 2008

During a recent review of the Fiscal Year 2025–2026 Budget, City Council proposed a Real Property Tax Rate cut to $1.99 per $1,000, a further 7.44% rate reduction. The lowest rate enacted since 2008.

View historical tax rates at www.fortwrightky.gov.

Mayor Dave Hatter emphasized that this step reflects the City’s dedication to fiscal responsibility.

“Our goal is simple,” he said. “— keep Fort Wright affordable while providing the highest quality services. We’re thrilled that our residents and business owners can enjoy lower taxes and still count on exceptional local government services in a friendly community that welcomes all.”

These reductions come on the heels in recent years of two other major taxpayer relief measures. In 2023, City Council voted unanimously to drastically reduce the City’s long-standing Motor Vehicle Tax, saving residents roughly $90 per vehicle per year; and in 2021 City Council lowered the Occupational License (Payroll) Tax from 1.15% to .99%, making Fort Wright’s rate the lowest in Kenton County.

Strong Finances, Smart Management

Despite these tax cuts, Fort Wright maintains strong financial reserves and has no long-term debt — a rare distinction among local governments. The City’s most recent audited financial statements confirm that Fort Wright has operated under budget for a minimum of six consecutive years, with sufficient reserves to operate for at least a full year without any revenue receipts if necessary.

City Administrator Jill Cain Bailey credits Mayor Hatter and City Council’s smart planning and disciplined spending for that success.

“We’ve built a financial model that prioritizes sustainability,” said Bailey. “We pay cash for major capital projects, pursue grants aggressively, and invest safely to maximize returns — all of which allows City Council to reduce taxes without cutting the necessary services we provide.”

Investing in What Matters Most



• Infrastructure: Fort Wright continues to make major investments in infrastructure and public safety and the City's 5 Year Street Improvement Plan funds annually road paving and/or reconstruction projects, provide cracksealing operations and a strong street maintenance strategy, stormwater upgrades in conjunction with SD1, and sidewalk improvements — all paid for without the need to borrow money. • Public Safety: The Fort Wright Police, Fire, and EMS Departments remain fully equipped with modern tools, including advanced life-saving equipment, body and dash cameras, and upgraded emergency vehicles. • Grants and Partnerships: The city has secured millions in grant funding over the years for projects like the Amsterdam Road rebuild, sidewalk expansions, and most recently $227,000 to repave Highland Avenue. • Transparency: Through its OpenGov online portal, Fort Wright provides residents with real-time access to City financial data, budgets, and spending — ensuring accountability at every level.

A Community That Works for Everyone

For homeowners, these tax reductions mean real savings year after year. For business owners, Fort Wright’s low Occupational Tax Rate makes it an ideal place to invest, hire, and grow. For all residents, it means the City can continue offering safe streets, responsive services, and strong neighborhood programs without sacrificing financial stability.

“Our residents expect great service — and they deserve it,” said Hatter. “By managing our finances wisely, we’ve proven that a City can do more with less, and still deliver the excellence Fort Wright is known for.”

