NKY Water District, Campbell County celebrate $5.5m water main extension project

Members of the Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD), Campbell County Fiscal Court, and Kentucky Legislature gathered Thursday to celebrate the $5.5 million water main extension project, known as Subdistrict HB.

“With the addition of more than 6.5 miles of new water mains, this project will allow 91 more households access to NKWD’s public water system,” said NKWD President/CEO Lindsey Rechtin. “Once complete, close to 98% of homes in Campbell County will have reliable access to clean, safe drinking water.”

The project is in partnership with Campbell County Fiscal Court and is funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants, Cleaner Water Program grants through the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority appropriated by the Kentucky Legislature, and local resources.

“This milestone reflects Campbell County’s commitment to working together to deliver real results,” said Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “Providing reliable access to clean water has always been important to us, and it remains a key focus as we plan for the future.”

Project construction began in January and was completed ahead of schedule in October. The portions of the roads included in the project are:

• Blangey Rd (creek crossing to south end)

• Enzweiler Rd (AA Hwy to east end)

• Gunkel Rd (Mystic Rose to end)

• Pond Creek Rd (#10365 to Visalia Rd)

• Poplar Thicket Rd (Licking Pike to #446)

• Rifle Range Rd (bridge to end)

• Upper Lick Branch Rd (Grandview to #2421)

• Oneonta Rd (Washington Trace Rd to Route 8).

“We are thankful for the partnership of the Campbell County Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority for their commitment to funding public water access for their residents. Without them, and support from the Kentucky Legislature, these types of projects would not be possible,” noted Rechtin.

“Access to clean, safe drinking water is foundational to public health in our communities,” said Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer, R-Alexandria. “This project represents more than infrastructure, but a step forward in the health and wellness revolution I’m championing across Kentucky. When we invest in water access, we invest in

healthier families, stronger communities, and a brighter future for all.”

“Having grown up in southern Campbell County, I’m thrilled we were able to make this appropriation. The General Assembly is committed to working with local officials to improve the quality of life for our residents,” said State Representative Mike Clines. “Projects like Subdistrict HB demonstrate what can be achieved when local leaders, state partners, and federal resources work together to provide safe, reliable water to our

communities.”

Northern Kentucky Water District/Campbell County Fiscal Court