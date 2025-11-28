Keep the pages turning: Mayor’s Winter Reading Challenge continues through December 10

There’s still plenty of time for Covington’s youngest readers to jump into the Mayor’s Winter Reading Challenge — and plenty of chances to win prizes along the way.

Presented by Read Ready Covington, the Challenge runs through December 10 and invites all students in grades PreK–3 to build strong reading habits as the weather turns colder. Families are encouraged to keep the momentum going and help their children stay engaged and excited about learning.

How to Participate

Students can log on to Footsteps2Brilliance and read for at least 75 minutes each week to be eligible for prizes. Six new winners are selected every week, so participation literally pays off.

Reading and completing learning activities can happen at home, school, or after-school programs.

Every minute counts, and every effort helps strengthen early literacy skills.

Celebrating Our Early Winners

So far, 12 students have already taken home prizes for their progress. Congratulations to students from:

• Sixth District Elementary

• John G. Carlisle Elementary

• Glenn O. Swing Elementary

• James E. Biggs Early Childhood Education Center

Prizes to Spark Joy (and Learning!)

Weekly winners receive fun and engaging rewards, including:

• A steel tongue drum

• Music sheets

• Age-appropriate storybooks and novels

• A Read Ready Covington t-shirt

• School and art supplies

• Holiday surprises

These prizes help fuel creativity, encourage continued reading, and celebrate students’ hard work.

Join the Challenge Today

Whether your student is just learning their first letters or already reading full stories, the Mayor’s Winter Reading Challenge is a fun and meaningful way to build strong habits that last long after winter ends.

Families can start reading now at: www.footsteps2brilliance.com/covington

City of Covington