Live racing at Turfway Park returns next Wednesday with full fields, record purses

Live racing in the Commonwealth of Kentucky will shift to Turfway Park Racing & Gaming next Wednesday for the start of the Holiday Meet.

The nine-race program has attracted 114 horses and features an ultra-competitive allowance optional claiming event in Race 8 worth a $102,000 purse along with a $100,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-old fillies in Race 7.

“From honoring racing legends to delivering enhanced amenities and reviving fan-favorite traditions, the upcoming meet reflects our commitment to elevating the Turfway Park experience for everyone that walks through our doors,” said Matt Shehadi, vice president and general manager for Turfway Park Racing & Gaming and Newport Gaming.





The Holiday Meet, which runs through Dec. 27, boasts record purses with maiden special weight races worth $100,000 and allowances up to $106,000, all fueled by support from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund. Daily first post is 5:55 p.m.

Several of last season’s leading riders are back for the meet, including Luan Machado, Irving Moncada, Fernando De La Cruz and Adam Beschizza. Three-time Turfway Park leading rider Julien Leparoux has also returned for the full season.

Wednesday’s card will also feature North America’s wins leader Irad Ortiz Jr., who is scheduled to ride four mounts.

Stakes Calendar Headlined by $1 Million Synthetic Championships

The Holiday Meet stakes calendar features seven stakes events, with four of them staged on Saturday, Dec. 13, for the Synthetic Championships. In total, $1.375 million in stakes purses will be offered in December, including three new stakes: the Dec. 6 $125,000 Boone County Stakes; the Dec. 20 $125,000 Florence Stakes; and the Dec. 27 $125,000 Last Hurrah. The trio joins the Synthetic Championships lineup of the $250,000 Prairie Bayou (Listed), $250,000 Holiday Cheer, $250,000 Holiday Inaugural presented by Claiborne Farm and $250,000 My Charmer presented by Claiborne Farm.

Combined with the 2026 Winter/Spring Meet, Turfway Park will offer $5.352 million in stakes purses, which includes contributions from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund.

Big Pools, New Faces and Competitive Racing

Horseplayers will enjoy lucrative wagering opportunities, including two daily Pick 5s (Races 1-5 and 5-9) with a 15% takeout, two Pick 4s (Races 2-5 and 6-9) with a 14% takeout, and the Single 6 Jackpot (Races 4-9) at 15%.



Throughout the 2024 Holiday Meet, there were 10.7 starters per race, giving horseplayers plenty of opportunities at full fields with big scores.

Perry Ouzts Dedication Held Saturday, Dec. 6

Turfway Park will honor legendary jockey Perry Ouzts on Saturday, Dec. 6, with a dedication ceremony officially renaming the facility’s jockey quarters the Perry Wayne Ouzts Jockeys’ Quarters.

Ouzts, 71, has won 7,531 races in his career, ranking fifth all-time among North American jockeys behind Russell Baze (12,842), Laffit Pincay Jr. (9,530), Bill Shoemaker (8,833) and Pat Day (8,803). He also ranks seventh in the world in career victories and has ridden in a record 53,689 races. Ouzts is the all-time leading rider at Turfway Park and has won thousands of races in the Northern Kentucky/Ohio region.

All racing fans are welcome to attend the dedication, which will take place in the paddock prior to the first race that evening with members of the Ouzts family, fellow jockeys and representatives from Turfway Park in attendance.

Fan-Favorite Promotions Return for 2025-26

In partnership with the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund, Turfway Park is bringing back classic, crowd-pleasing promotions from its storied past.

Each Wednesday, fans can experience Winning Wednesdays, which feature free racing programs for all Fast Track Rewards Members.

Trifecta Thursdays will include $1 hot dogs and $1 beer for all Fast Track Rewards Members, along with live local bands each week.

Guests can enjoy live racing each night in the Homestretch Restaurant in the Event Center. On Friday and Saturday nights, Homestretch will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet and each ticket purchaser will receive a free racing program.



To sign up for Fast Track Rewards, guests can visit the Player Services counter on the gaming floor.



Race Day Information

Track announcer Tony Calo returns to call all the action for his third season in the announcer’s booth and will be joined throughout the week by simulcast hosts Geoff Riggs and Megan Devine while racing analyst Kaitlin Benson is on maternity leave.