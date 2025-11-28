CBC’s December luncheon to feature ‘How Young Professionals Grow — and How Employers Win’

Staff report

This continues to be an uncertain time for employees given troubling economic trends as well as the specter of AI’s impact on what jobs are necessary. This is especially true for young professionals. However, there are still some non-negotiables for Gen Zers.

The December 11 CBC monthly luncheon panel discussion when we explore “How Young Professionals Grow — and How Employers Win”

The event willl take place 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m at the Grand Ballroom, 6 E. 5th Street in Covington. Reservations and tickets are available here.

Moderator will be Jerry Blais, Founder & CEO, Core8 Catalyst. He and a group of highly engaged experts will tackle questions such as:

• “What do the majority of YPs want most from work in 2026 and how has that changed over the years?”

• “What is the biggest challenge employers face attracting and retaining YP talent – and what is a potential solution?

• “What is the biggest challenge YPs face in owning and driving their career growth and advancement – and what is a potential solution?

Core8 Catalyst is an online education, coaching, and community platform built for ambitious young professionals who want to thrive in work and life. Through our Core8 Building Blocks for Success, members gain clarity on their vision, goals, strengths, and values; build and execute long-term career roadmap and financial plan; improve productivity, work-life balance, and wellness; and connect with a supportive peer community. With on-demand learning, live coaching, and peer groups, Core8 Catalyst helps young professionals accelerate their growth and maximize their influence, impact, and income.



The program leaders:

• Jerry Blais, is the Founder & CEO of Core8 Catalyst, a platform designed to help young professionals thrive in both work and life. Drawing on his experience as a business executive, leadership and career coach, business owner, and community builder, Jerry is passionate about equipping the next generation with the clarity, confidence, and tools they need to achieve lasting success.

Panelists:

• Steve Tracy is the Owner of AtWork Personnel, a consistent recipient of the prestigious Best of Staffing Award for both Candidate and Client Satisfaction. Passionate about connecting companies with growth-driven talent, Steve leverages a decade of experience as an educational leader and instructor to deliver strategic personnel solutions and foster lasting client-employee relationships. He is also the co-founder of Emerging Leaders of NKY, the region’s premier young professional group dedicated to helping emerging leaders thrive through networking, mentorship, and volunteer opportunities. As a due-free organization, it ensures everyone can participate and grow without cost barriers.

• Jennifer Schroer, Senior Manager, Organizational Development CTI Jennifer Schroer joined CTI in 2021 and is currently the Senior Manager of Organizational Development. Her role involves planning, implementing, and evaluating global talent management programs, including performance management, mentoring, and leadership development. Her mission is to help CTI improve overall performance and culture.

• Dr. Tabitha Muchungu, Assistant Professor of Management at Northern Kentucky University’s Haile School of Business. She teaches courses in strategy and management. She earned her Ph.D. in Business Administration from Morgan State University, with a focus on strategy and international business, and has been teaching at the college level since 2019. Her research focuses on how firms navigate technological, institutional, and political forces to shape their strategies, capabilities, and international expansion. She also explores how tools like AI and experiential learning can enhance teaching and learning in management education.