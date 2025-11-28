St. Elizabeth Healthy Headlines: Know your family’s disease history to manage your own health

When it comes to your family’s medical history, having detailed information is invaluable. Carrie Anderson, MS, LGC, a Genetic Counselor at St. Elizabeth, explains that while many people know a relative had a “heart condition,” healthcare recommendations can vary widely depending on whether it was coronary artery disease, a heart valve disorder, an abnormal heart rhythm or another condition. Gaining a clear understanding of your family’s heart disease history is a vital step in managing your own health risks.

Gathering Family History Information

The best way to learn about your family’s health history is to talk directly with your relatives. When discussing sensitive health topics, it’s important to approach the conversation with respect and sincerity. Let your loved ones know you’re gathering this information to share with your doctor and to take a proactive approach to your health.

Family gatherings can offer a natural opportunity for these discussions. Often, there’s a “family historian” who tends to know the most about everyone’s medical history—this person can be a great resource.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following guidelines when gathering your family health history:

• Include information about parents, siblings, children, grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

• Document details from both your mother’s and father’s sides of the family.

• Note which relatives have had heart disease and the age at which they were diagnosed or treated—be as specific as possible.

• Record the age and cause of death for any deceased relatives.

Documenting this information is equally important. Consider creating an online shared document. This makes it easy to update and share information with family members, allowing everyone to contribute for the most accurate and complete family health history. You can also document information in the Medical and Family History tab in the MyChart menu. That way it is viewable by you and your care team.

When to Consider Genetic Testing

Heart conditions are common, and many families have some history of cardiac issues.

However, certain families may have a stronger genetic predisposition due to a harmful genetic variant. These families often have multiple relatives affected by the same heart condition, sometimes at younger-than-expected ages.

To learn more about whether genetic testing might be right for you, visit the St. Elizabeth Cardiovascular Genetics Program. Genetic counseling appointments are available to review your personal and family history in detail and determine if genetic testing is appropriate.



A Lifesaving Legacy

Your family’s health history is more than a collection of dates and diagnoses — it’s a tool that can guide you toward better health. Sharing this information with your healthcare provider can improve the care you receive and help future generations prioritize their well-being. By learning, documenting and sharing this vital information, you empower yourself and your family to lead healthier lives.