Kenneth F. Harper, consummate gentleman and public servant, dies at age 94; services set

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Kenneth F. (“Ken”) Harper was the “consummate Southern gentleman,” well known for his nine terms as state representative, his long service in state government, and his deep devotion to Northern Kentucky and to his family.

He died in his sleep Friday at age 94. He is survived by his sons, Gregory of Portland, ME, Scott (Kate) of Florence, Glenn (Paula) of Covington, Bryan (Janet) of Burlington, and daughter Lesley (Victor) Hugo of Covington. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrew, John, Mitchell, Kole Feinauer, Keirstin Feinauer, Stephanie Zeidler, and Nathan Zeidler, and two great grandchildren, Aaron and Elliot Silber.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eileen (Kathman), who died in 2020 of COVID complications. They had been married for 67 years. She and her husband are credited with building the Republican Party in Kenton County. Ken established an endowed scholarship at Northern Kentucky University in her honor, to be awarded to students pursuing a degree in health-related fields.

“Northern Kentucky lost a giant today,” said his friend Dave Meyer, who noted that Harper joined the Covington Rotary Club in 1959, served as president, and was a key player and active volunteer for over 70 years. He was honored with the club’s Founders Day honor and an award was established in his name. Over 30 awards have been given in his name to date.

Former state Sen. John Schickel remembers first meeting Ken Harper when Schickel was on the Florence Police Department. “He was the consummate Southern gentleman even then,” Schickel said. “I don’t think he ever raised his voice to anyone. He was a great listener and a great statesman throughout his public service life.”

Harper was born in 1931, a year when Herbert Hoover was the 31st president of the United States, the stock market crash precipitated the Great Depression, and the Star Spangled Banner was adopted as the national anthem. To say he had seen a lot of changes during his long, productive life would be putting it mildly. He embraced life and family with unvarnished love and vigor, a model for others.

Harper grew up in Latonia and attended 10th District School. His roots in Northern Kentucky grew deep and strong. He was the first Republican elected as a State Representative in Kenton County in 1962. He served nine terms and went on to serve as Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Information, Chair of Kentucky’s Board of Elections, Acting Secretary of State for two years, and assistant commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Child Welfare.

It was as Secretary of State that Harper earned the distinction of “Governor” of Kentucky for a day, as noted in a newspaper story in the Courier-Journal. Gov. Louie Nunn was late in returning to Kentucky from the Southern Governors’ Conference, Lt. Gov. Wendell Ford was out of state, Senate President Pro Tem William Sullivan of Henderson was in Indiana, and it fell to the Secretary of State, as next in line, to take on the responsibilities of Governor. He issued some Kentucky Colonel commissions in the process.

He served in the U.S. Air Force, 1951-53, with foreign service in Korea for a year. He was a successful businessman as well, having been president and general manager of Professional Business Service of KY and president of Harper Realty. He served on several bank boards and as director of several companies.

In addition to the Rotary Club, he served on the boards, often as an officer, of the Covington-Kenton County Jaycees, NKy Chamber, NKy Convention and Visitors Commission, Southbank Partners, Riverside School for the Retarded, Campbell Lodge Home for Boys, Greater Cincinnati Film Commission, and the NKU Foundation.

He received dozens of awards for his community service, including Outstanding Young Man of Kentucky, Kentucky Military Institute Humanitarian Award, the John F. Kennedy Award from the Kentucky Jaycees and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award from the Kentucky Young Republicans, the KET Public Service Award, an NKY Board of Regents commendation, and an honorary doctorate of Education from Northern Kentucky University in 2025.

He is widely credited with playing a key role in the establishment of the Northern Kentucky State College — which became Northern Kentucky University.

In short, there are few community organizations that did not benefit from his sound advice and counsel — and his general good will.

One story well told about Harper credits him with his role in bringing Waffle House to Northern Kentucky. He was known to hang out at the Waffle House in downtown Covington and he happened to be there on a Sunday when owner Guy Duram came in and just happened to want to talk to Ken, a Realtor, about sites for the business. The result — three sites right away. In all, there are now 10 Waffle House sites in the NKY region. All because Ken Harper wanted his hash browns scattered, smothered, and covered.

Ken Harper’s memorial service will be Monday, December 1 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Fort Mitchell with visitation from 8-9:45 a.m. followed by the service.