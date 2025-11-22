Lloyd extends perfect record to 13-0 with payback win against Russell in Class 3A playoffs

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Lloyd Juggernauts avenged last year’s second-round loss to Russell with a 28-13 victory at home Friday night, securing a spot in the Class 3A state semifinals.

“We stepped up in all the areas that we needed to on the field tonight,” Juggernauts head coach Kyle Niederman said. “That’s what good teams do, and it’s what’s carried us throughout the season.”

After a three-and-out on their opening drive, Lloyd senior quarterback Kaleb Evans connected with sophomore receiver Colten Barger on a catch-and-run to open the scoring.

Evans finished the night with 178 passing yards, completing 13 of 20 attempts and surpassing 5,000 career varsity passing yards in the process. His performance came against a Red Devils defense that had allowed just 44.3 passing yards per game on the season.

“I don’t think it matters to us who we play each week,” Evans said. “When we play our game, we’re as good as any team in Class 3A.”

A second-quarter touchdown run by junior running back Avery Conrad pushed Lloyd’s lead to 14–7 at halftime. After being shut out in the second half of last year’s matchup, the Juggernauts aimed to avoid repeating history.

Momentum threatened to swing Russell’s way early in the third quarter when Sun Devils sophomore Kaiden Benge found the end zone, giving his team a chance to tie the game.

But Lloyd linebacker DeMareon Peterson quickly halted the surge, blocking the extra-point attempt to preserve the Juggernauts’ 14–13 advantage.

“Even though we gave up some momentum early in the half, we still had the lead and that was huge,” Niederman said. “They (Russell) were still within a fighting battle at that point. The truth is, we showed up in the moments that mattered.”

Unable to add to their lead in the third quarter, the Juggernauts opened the final period with a steady drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run from junior Avery Conrad.

“One thing we’ve been able to do this season is utilize the run more effectively which has allowed us to open up our passing game,” Niederman said. “It’s what’s made all the difference in our offensive balance.”

A crucial third-down tackle by linebacker Lincoln Tomlinson returned the ball to Lloyd with a 22–13 fourth-quarter lead. Faced with a fourth-down decision in the final three minutes, Evans found receiver Izzy Turner for a 35-yard touchdown strike, effectively sealing the win.

“Last year’s loss really hurt,” Evans said. “We didn’t want that same result and we knew this game wouldn’t be won on a single play or quarter. We prepared ourselves to be ready for every moment and situation.”

Now undefeated through 13 games, Lloyd’s historic season continues as the Juggernauts remain one of just three unbeaten teams in Class 3A. One of those teams is their semifinal opponent Murray next Friday in Erlanger.

“The theme all year has been to focus on getting better each week,” Niederman said. “Our record has shown that it seems to be working for us right now, so we intend to keep that rolling.”

A win next Friday would send the Juggernauts to Kroger Field in Lexington with a chance at a state title, nearly five decades after their last championship in 1976.