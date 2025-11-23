Kentuckians reminded to protect themselves and their passengers as holiday travel season begins

As families across Kentucky take to the roads this Thanksgiving, Team Kentucky is reminding drivers that safety should always come first. Buckling up and avoiding distractions like cell phones not only protects you and your passengers but also helps keep your highways safe for everyone.

“As we gather with family and friends this holiday season, remember to make smart choices on the road,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Buckling up and driving alert behind the wheel are acts of kindness that keep you and your neighbors safe and sound.”

Over the last 10 years, distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes on our nation’s roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), any activity that pulls a driver’s eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, or attention away from the task of driving creates a serious safety hazard. Texting while driving is particularly dangerous, as it combines all three types of distraction at once: visual, manual and cognitive. Even a momentary lapse in attention can significantly increase the risk of a crash.

Data from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety shows that each year distracted driving and driver inattention results in more than 40,000 crashes, more than 11,000 injuries and more than 150 deaths.

“The most heartbreaking crashes are the ones we know didn’t have to happen,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “A seat belt clicked and a phone put away can be the difference between a close call and a tragedy. We all have the power to make choices that protect our families and everyone sharing the road.”

According to NHTSA, when worn correctly, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45% for front-seat vehicle occupants and 60% for pickup truck, SUV and minivan occupants. Properly fastened seat belts contact the strongest parts of the body, such as the chest, hips and shoulders. A seat belt spreads the force of a crash over a wide area of the body, putting less stress on any one part.

According to KOHS, each year in Kentucky, nearly half of those killed in motor vehicles are not wearing a seat belt.

For more information, please visit bupdky.com.

