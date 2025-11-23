NKY Chamber of Commerce to host Eggs ‘N Issues: ‘State of Retail in NKY’ Dec. 9

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Retail in NKY, Tuesday, Dec. 9, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center-South, 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Bahrani, associate dean of graduate studies and research, professor of economics with Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University, moderates a panel consisting of business owners, retail leaders, and economic experts to discuss shifts, challenges, and more in our local retail sector.

Scheduled Speakers Include:

• Craig Daniels, marketing director at Furniture Fair, is a fourth generation Daniels family member to work at Furniture Fair. Daniels has been with the business full-time since 2015. He’s a Purdue University alum and has spent the last decade with the retailer, moving from a logistics manager role to the marketing department in 2018, and then being named the marketing director in 2020. • April Fleming, owner of Ape Made It, is a small business owner with a boutique in Bellevue. Her shop offers a diverse range of products including custom-made items, beaded jewelry, and trendy clothing. She is a U.S. military family member and Blue Star mom who supports veterans and active military personnel through volunteer work. • Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon, City of Florence, understands the retail space as a small business owner herself and optometrist. She served as president for the Kentucky Optometric Association and was team eye doctor for the Florence Y’all’s baseball team. Prior to being elected mayor, she served on the Florence City Council for more than 20 years

“Retail is more than just transactions – it’s the heartbeat of our community and economy. Our local retailers create gathering spaces, provide jobs, and bring vitality to our neighborhoods,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Consumers and entrepreneurs are all encouraged to attend this Eggs ‘N Issues and join the discussion about the resilience of our local retail sector and ways to strengthen this vital part of our community. After all, retailers are faces we know, places we gather, and help drive local growth.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: State of Retail in NKY will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $35 for NKY Chamber members and $45 for future members. The NKYP rate is $30 or free with an NKYP Event Pass. Register online at NKYChamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce