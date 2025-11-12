KSO to present ‘Mt. Everest’ of concerts – Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis’ – on November 22

Experience a live performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s rarely performed (yet what he called his) “greatest work.” The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis (1824), described by KSO music director James Cassidy as “the choral-orchestral equivalent to climbing Mt. Everest, as it offers a beautifully personal and powerful setting of liturgy, together with formidable challenges for its performers (musical, technical, endurance, tessitura, etc.).”

The KSO has engaged a 40-voice professional chorus to join soloists — Erin Keesy, Matilda Smolij, Pedro Barbosa and Stephen Hanna — for this special engagement.

Beethoven’s solemn mass has only been programmed four times in Greater Cincinnati — by Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music — since the 1972 May Festival performance under the direction of Leonard Bernstein.

The epic Missa Solemnis proves to be an enigmatic work when separated from the faith of the composer. Ludwig van Beethoven’s (1770-1827) life was never easy, but like most driven souls, he over came many personal setbacks (deaths of 3 siblings, and mother before age 17, an abusive, alcoholic father, early on-set deafness (age 28), which eventually ended his performing career and social life).

Beethoven was baptized Catholic, regularly played organ for masses through his teens, and his uncle was a priest. Still Beethoven fell away from the church as his talents and recognition as a virtuoso performer and composer blossomed.

He was well aware of his impressive abilities and certainly forged his own path. Physical maladies were soon to follow, exacerbated by lead poisoning (from plates, cups) and alcohol. As mortality encroached in his latter years, so seemingly did Beethoven’s return to his faith (if not church attendance).

Beethoven began writing his solemn (high) mass for the 1819 installment of his patron and student (the Archduke of Austria) as Archbishop of Olmütz (now in the Czech Republic).

Don't miss the rare opportunity to hear Beethoven's self-proclaimed "greatest work."



