Ignite Institute to host recruitment open house for 2026–2027 school year on Nov. 19

The Ignite Institute will host a Recruitment Open House on Wednesday, November 19, from 5:30–7:30 p.m., inviting parents and students interested in applying for the 2026–2027 school year.

This event offers an inside look at one of Kentucky’s most innovative high schools, where education and career readiness come together in a cutting-edge, student-centered environment.

The open house will feature informational presentations at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., followed by guided tours of the building after each session. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Ignite educators, explore the school’s programs and pathways, and learn more about the application process.

Ignite Institute has quickly become a statewide model for personalized education and college and career preparation. The school’s success is reflected in its outstanding student outcomes—over 36% of Ignite students graduate with an associate degree, and more than 65% complete their freshman year of college before earning their high school diploma. These achievements highlight Ignite’s commitment to ensuring that every student is prepared for both college and the workforce upon graduation.

Prospective families can register to attend the open house by visiting www.igniteinstitute.org or by contacting jenni.kentrup@boone.kyschools.us

Ignite Institute