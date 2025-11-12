DCCH holding open house as National Adoption Month is time to help children hoping for adoption

DCCH Center for Children and Families will host a free Open House Information Meeting on Wednesday November 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. to provide information to families interested in learning more about adoption.

“Each November, we come together to celebrate National Adoption Month — a time to honor the families who have opened their hearts and homes to children in need, and to recognize the incredible resilience of those children as they find love and stability through adoption,” said DCCH President and CEO Denis Govan.

“At DCCH Center, we see every day how the gift of family can change a life forever. This month, we highlight the stories of young people whose lives have been transformed through foster care and adoption, and we celebrate the foster parents and adoptive families who make these stories possible.”

DCCH Center for Children and Families cares for children ages 6-14 who are survivors of extreme child abuse and neglect. After emotional scars and severe behavioral challenges, these children go through the healing process at DCCH to find compassionate care, comfort, and a brighter future. Through around-the-clock care within our Residential Treatment and Trauma Informed Behavioral Therapy there is hope for healing and finding a forever home for the children in our care.

DCCH offers so much more, including its outstanding Therapeutic Foster Care program, which recently celebrated its 182nd adoption and provides care for children from birth to age 21. These children can continue healing and, if eligible for adoption, the foster-to-adopt program grants these kids a new home with a bright future. The Independent Living program supports kids who have aged out of foster care at 18 up until age 21, who are in need of aid for their new adult life without a foster family.

Families, children, couples, and adults are able to find the help they are looking for within the Targeted Case Management program and Outpatient Therapy Center, which offers support services and treatments plans to help with any needs or assistance.

“I invite all who are just interested in learning about DCCH, the services and needs of the agency,” said adoption director Ron Bertsch. “Wherever you are in life, there is probably a fit to help with volunteering, mentoring, fostering and for sure anyone considering adoption, should plan to stop by and visit.”

DCCH Center for Children and Families