NKU hosts 350 teens from across region for LEADership Summit for future leaders

More than 350 high school students from across the tri-state region gathered at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) last week, for the LEAD Unlocked – Teen LEADership Summit, a one-day event designed to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Hosted by NKU and Young Women LEAD (YWL), the summit builds upon 15 years of YWL’s award-winning programming to help high school students discover their strengths, find their voice and learn to lead themselves.

This year’s event was made possible through the support of Toyota Kentucky, Duke Energy and SOAR — organizations committed to empowering youth, advancing education and strengthening communities.

Following a series of speakers and the keynote address from Miss Kentucky 2022 Hannah Edelen, students participated in a resource fair to connect with university departments, student organizations and community partners.

Many also joined campus tours to explore NKU’s academic programs and vibrant campus life.

“LEAD Unlocked is all about helping students realize that leadership starts from within,” said Dr. Kimberly Clayton-Code, NKU education foundations professor. “When students learn to lead themselves with confidence, compassion and purpose, they become the kind of leaders our schools, communities and workplaces need.”

Educators and students who attended the event are encouraged to start a LEAD Club at their schools.

Through the free, web-based LEAD Portal, schools gain access to leadership curriculum, videos, and toolkits designed to extend their learning beyond the summit and help students continue developing as confident, capable leaders.