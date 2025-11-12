Emerging Leaders in Public Safety honors three public safety servants at annual event

At its second annual Emerging Leaders in Public Safety Training Conference last week, Emerging Leaders in Public Safety (ELPS) offered leadership training and recognized those who continually protect Northern Kentucky through their work in public safety.

The evening’s motivational keynote speaker was Major General (Ret.) Donald C. Storm.

At the event’s closing dinner, the following public servants were honored:

• Telecommunications Award to Amanda O’Brien, Kenton County 911 Dispatcher

Throughout her tenure as a 911 Dispatcher, O’Brien has exemplified professionalism, dedication, and leadership, serving both her team and the community with distinction. As a Communications Training Officer, O’Brien has shaped the next generation of dispatchers with patience, expertise, and calm under pressure. She leads by example, earning the trust and respect of her peers through her integrity, composure, and unwavering commitment to teamwork.

Beyond her formal roles, O’Brien provides steady guidance and encouragement. Her ability to mentor, motivate, and strengthen morale has elevated the entire center. Her leadership, compassion, and commitment to public safety make her an invaluable asset and a most deserving recipient of this award.

• Public Safety Leadership Award to Chad Lucas, Firefighter/EMT with Independence Fire District Lucas exemplifies the qualities of a true leader in the fire service through dedication, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to both colleagues and the community.

Coming from a family with a rich history of service in both police and fire departments, he carries on this legacy with distinction. He consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the public, and approaches each call with composure, skill, and compassion.

Whether educating community members on fire safety, guiding residents during emergencies, or mentoring new recruits, he ensures information is clear, actionable, and empathetic. His connection with the public fosters trust and strengthens the bond between first responders and the communities they serve. A clear example of this bond is his success now leading the Independence Fire District’s Citizens Fire Academy.

• Public Safety Leadership Award to Sgt. Sean Dooley. This award recognizes Sgt. Sean Dooley as an Emerging Law Enforcement Leader in Northern Kentucky with the Villa Hills Police Department. Dooley has served with the Villa Hills Police Department for nine years. In 2019, he then became a K9 handler and is currently the department’s K9 officer. Sergeant Dooley and his partner Onexx are an award-winning team, receiving the North American Police Work Dog Valor Award in 2022.

Officer Dooley has demonstrated his initiative and commitment to expanding his professional skill set from the beginning. And in April 2023, following a brief but valuable assignment as a Task Force Officer with the FBI Safe Streets Initiative, Officer Dooley was assigned to the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force (NKDSF).

Emerging Leaders in Public Safety