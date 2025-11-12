Mike Tussey: The Optimist Club presidential ‘ban’ resonates even today

How about some humor and laughs about an incident that actually happened nearly 40 years ago.

So, sit back and enjoy the story of when a “Presidential Ban” involving me which became a legendary story.

The year was 1986 when I served as the President of the Ashland Optimist Club for two years. Summer meant it was time for the annual Presidential Golf outing and I was told by my members that as President; I would have the honor of teeing off first.

I told my members that given the fact that I had never had a golf club in my hand except a putter at a miniature gold course years earlier, I wouldn’t be able to participate as I was never good at golf.

In fact, I told them I would indeed create a new annual Optimist Club BOWLING tournament in which the President would roll the first ball. Having bowled all my life, I would be right at home.

This idea would not fly for that Saturday morning in question as my fellow club members let me know that it was all about Golf. Bowling would have to wait till another day! Members told me that they would “coach “me through it all and the honor to tee of first would have my members swelling with pride.

I reluctantly agreed with one key caveat that I hoped would save me – I didn’t have a set of golf clubs. Stepping up quickly was a good friend and Optimist member who stated there was no problem, he always kept an extra set of clubs in his car.

I was captured.

So, the big Golf Day came quickly on a sunny Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. I arrived early and parked my car in the lot in front of the clubhouse. As I was getting out of my car, came this very loud growling voice shouting: “Are you with that Optimist club bunch?”

I answered quickly that I was indeed with the club and he shouted back vociferously: “Well, don’t park there! Get that car out of that space and park over there by the trees now!”

Where I parked was not marked as reserved or handicapped, why the problem? And – more importantly, who was this guy?

I thought why would anyone play golf on this course with that old grumpy man verbally attacking me like he did! I was sure he likely verbally shouted at other customers as well. My car was then parked where he wanted it and I went to the porch of the clubhouse and some of the members were laughing about the public scolding I received. I found no humor in it at all.

Then, my friend informed me that “my” clubs were in the trunk of his car and we could get them now and then he would get us a cart.

As he returned, he told me to put the clubs on the rear of the cart which was exactly what I did.

EXCEPT – I didn’t know there was indeed a strap to secure the clubs. As we pulled out, both bags slid out and hit the pavement and everyone began laughing except our resident golf course curmudgeon manager who yelled at me for a second time:

“What’s wrong with you! I am going to keep an eye on you today! What kind of golfer are you anyway.”

I answered back loudly, “I never said I was one!”

At this time, I made up my mind to not participate at all. I could just see the course manager watching me swinging at the ball and getting nothing but air.

So, I had a good idea and quickly volunteered to join my lifelong friend and fellow club member Charlie Dunlap who would be driving our “refreshment cart” filled with spirits and soft drinks.

Charlie remembers it all just like it happened yesterday,

“What a day that was. Even now, nearly 40 years later I will never forget that crazy day. I had agreed to drive our “refreshments cart” around and then I heard that Mike decided not to play after the exchange of words between him and the course manager. Mike asked me if he would like a partner to ride with him and I said OK. Moments later, as we cruised the course our cart almost turned over as we crested the top of a slight rise causing the cooler to fall off and all the drinks went tumbling down the hill. Mike reminded me that the manager said he was going to watch us, if he caught us who knows what he might do.

“Laughing and at the same time we retrieved the drinks and quickly cleaned off the newly cut grass sticking to the cans. We both continued laughing because no one saw our dive down the hill and even 6 months later we still had to live that one down from our fellow members!”

Charlie remembers another crazy happening of that day he has never forgotten,

“As we made our rounds, we saw something will would never see again – A Hole in One! We were just leaving a foursome on the 7th Tee when we saw a ball roll into the cup! We told the members what we saw and asked who made the fantastic shot? It turned out to be our newest member John Clark who accused us of putting the ball in the cup playing a joke on him. After a few minutes, he agreed it was not a joke, but quite a shot amid lots of back slapping and laughter. It was a great ending to a fun day that we have never forgotten!”

Later, some of the members asked if I had actually been “banned” from playing on the course and I answered that I didn’t know.

Later, a rumor was born from the Optimist club members that I indeed had been “banned” by the course’s grouchy manager who shouted at me earlier that morning. Today, that “banned” rumor laughingly still stands.

I often wondered what he would have done IF he had caught Charlie and me picking up the cans and bottles,

So, 40 years later, the Optimist Club rumor of a “Presidential Ban” still creates some laughs on a day I have never forgotten.

Looking back, I guess it was really funny.

As mentioned, I proudly served as the President of the Ashland Optimist Club for two successive years. Our club has a rich history that began when it was chartered in 1953 – 72 years ago. So many wonderful programs and projects were created by our club for the good our our community and still do today.

History reflects one of the most enjoyable yet impacting projects we proudly gave to the community was our annual Optimist Club Radio Auction on local radio station, WCMI. The annual event raised hundreds of dollars that became available to serve our community needs.

The fun we enjoyed of being “ON AIR” brought about laughed filled evenings we have never forgotten.

Today, I understand the Optimist Club radio auction is still proudly rolling along on WLGC radio at 105.7 FM in December.

I really enjoyed my time as a member and President of our Ashland Optimist club because of the camaraderie with other leaders of our community and the life long friendships that followed. In fact, our Optimist Club Christmas Party was held at our home for a few years and was filled with fun, good cheer and a ton of HO HO HO’s.

Given the memories of my days back home with our Optimist Club, I sincerely recommend that you consider joining a local service club such as the Optimist, Kiwanis, or Rotary within your community. Check into it. It’s a good idea.

Whichever you select, you will get that “feel good” vibe that you’re giving back to your community with many dividends. And of course, those weekly noon lunches with your friends just seem to make your day of the week very special. It will be a day you’ll look forward to.

From time to time, I have been asked to speak at local service clubs and love doing it because it supports our communities and its always great meeting new friends while having a lot of fun too.

I leave you with this thought — join up. From the “Banned” former President — You’ll be happy you did.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.