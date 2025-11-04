Little Matcha brings a taste of Japan to Covington, tapping into growing trend

By Lorelei Smillie

NKyTribune staff writer

When Cindy Jiang opened Little Matcha in Covington on Oct. 4, she expected a quiet start. Instead, the shop has been bustling ever since, with customers lining up each day for her bright green lattes made of powdered green tea leaves.

“The first week was really chaotic. I opened this café with the intention of it being slow. It’s not a grab-and-go. We want to embrace the careful art of keeping tradition,” Jiang said.

After moving to the Cincinnati area two and a half years ago, Jiang began a series of pop-ups that eventually led to opening a brick-and-mortar store. Her stand at the Hyde Park Market grew popular after she began selling matcha there, and she later expanded to other locations including athleisure stores and local markets.

Jiang has been a matcha drinker since middle school but began touting its health benefits after her doctor advised her to stop drinking coffee. Matcha was a good alternative, she said, because the amino acid L-theanine contained in green tea improves brain function without the jittery effects of too much caffeine.

Little Matcha sources its product from a small, family-owned farm in Shizuoka, Japan.

Drinks aren’t cheap: one OG matcha starts at $6, with extra charges for alternative milks or flavors. The price reflects the rising cost of matcha, which has surged in popularity across the United States.

The drink has become an internet favorite among health-conscious caffeine drinkers and wellness influencers. Its bright green color photographs well, and colorful fruit toppings make for eye-catching creations.

The growing demand has led to matcha shortages in Japan, where most of the world’s matcha is produced. The plants are grown in the shade, harvested, steamed, dried and ground into the fine powder used to make matcha drinks.

Traditionally, matcha is reserved for special occasions in Japan, but its growing popularity has made it an everyday treat for many Americans.

Jiang originally tried to find a location in Cincinnati, but neither of the two spaces she scouted worked out. The owner of a space on Scott Street in Covington reached out to her earlier this year after noticing her success at local markets. Now, Little Matcha is next door to 12th Street Pilates, creating a mini wellness complex inside the building.

“It makes a lot of sense. Pilates, matcha: it’s perfect,” Jiang said.

The menu currently features a seasonal rotation of drinks, with whipped maple cream and pumpkin flavors offered as part of the fall menu. Jiang continues to partner with local bakeries, workout studios and other creators for matcha collaborations. New matcha-themed goods are sold in-store alongside the drinks.

Jiang hopes to see Little Matcha grow even further.

“I have some inquiries about opening Little Matcha in other cities,” she said. “I do want to start expanding a little bit, but I don’t want it to be a chain. I want local managers running the shops, and I want to make sure that they’re people who care about the craft of matcha.”

Little Matcha is at 332 Scott St. and is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.