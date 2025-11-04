City of Covington seeks developers for two prime central Riverfront blocks

The City of Covington has released two Requests for Proposals (RFPs) seeking qualified developers for prime parcels within the Covington Central Riverfront neighborhood — Blocks C and F — representing the next phase of transformative development on the City’s riverfront.

These opportunities follow recent closings with Silverman & Co., Drees Homes, and Funke Real Estate Group, which together are delivering more than 324 housing units and approximately 17,000 square feet of commercial space to the district.

“We’re not just looking for a savvy development proposal,” John Sadosky, Assistant Director of Economic Development, said. “We’re looking for a partner who understands the vision behind what we’re trying to accomplish: restoring the street grid, creating connectivity, encouraging creative use of materials, and embracing bold design.”

The City will evaluate proposals based on alignment with the overall site objectives, development team experience, architectural compatibility with surrounding neighborhoods, creative parking solutions, and — when applicable — whether commercial tenants are already secured.

Block C

• Approximately 0.97 acres (42,400 square feet)

• Envisioned for a mix of residential and retail uses with structured parking

• Located west of Sanders Development Group’s planned six townhomes and 15-unit mixed-use building, and north of Funke Real Estate Group’s planned 10 single-family homes and two corner mixed-use buildings

Block F

• Approximately 1.52 acres (66,100 square feet)

• Envisioned for a mix of residential and retail uses with structured parking

• Located west of Silverman’s planned 277-unit mixed-use project and north of Drees Homes’ planned 16 townhomes

RFPs are due December 12 and can be accessed through the City’s Bonfire procurement portal.

Interested parties must create a free Bonfire account to download the materials.

City of Covington