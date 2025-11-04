Schickel Pickles and Wieners Feast raises $58k for Special Olympics Northern Kentucky

The 2025 Schickel Pickles and Wieners Feast, held this year at Erlanger Lions Park, raised an impressive $58,000 to benefit Special Olympics Northern Kentucky (SONKY).

The funds will provide critical support for year-round athletic training, competitions, and accessible programs for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We are so thankful for this charitable contribution,” said Mark Staggs, volunteer executive director of SONKY. “This represents over one half of our annual operating budget.”

SONKY is an all-volunteer organization that offers sports and athletic training to individuals aged eight and above with cognitive and related developmental disabilities. SONKY offers 13 events and activities throughout the year, providing opportunities for skill development, teamwork, and personal growth.

Now in its third year as a charitable event, the Schickel Pickles and Wieners Feast has become a major force for good in the region. What began as a political gathering founded by former state Senator John Schickel in 2012 has evolved into one of Northern Kentucky’s most impactful community fundraisers.

With no government funding, SONKY depends entirely on local generosity to deliver life-changing opportunities for its athletes.

This year’s Feast drew hundreds of attendees, including public officials from across the state. The event featured live music, free food, raffles, auctions, and a pickleball tournament, all centered on supporting the mission of SONKY.

A fun highlight of the event was the debut of the “Schickel’s Pickleback,” the official drink of the Feast, crafted and presented by New Riff Distillery. The cocktail blended New Riff Bourbon with dill pickle juice, lime, and a custom spice mix —a playful nod to the event’s theme and a celebration of Kentucky bourbon tradition. It was a crowd favorite that added local flair to the day’s festivities.

“I can’t thank these wonderful sponsors and everyone who attended enough for their support,” Schickel said. “We raised a lot of money that will do a lot of good, and we had a lot of fun doing it. I hope this event continues to grow each year, because the more we raise, the more good we can do for this great cause.”

The Pickles and Wieners Feast is a proud testament to what community spirit and shared commitment can achieve.

The $58,000 raised by the event will directly enhance coaching, equipment, travel, and competition access for local athletes, helping SONKY expand its reach and impact across the region.