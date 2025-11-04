Notre Dame, Scott volleyball teams on opposite ends of sweeps in first round of state tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Five of the eight matches in the first round of the state volleyball tournament on Monday were decided in three sets and two of them involved Northern Kentucky teams.

Notre Dame swept West Jessamine to earn a berth in the eight-team state tournament bracket, but Scott’s season ended in a three-setter against Lexington Catholic.

The team leaders in Notre Dame’s victory were senior Lizzy Larkins with 18 assists, junior Teagan Kondick with 10 kills and sophomore Dara Jackson with 32 digs.

On Friday, the Pandas (30-7) will play Bowling Green (38-3) in a state quarterfinal match scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at George Rogers Clark High School.

Bowling Green defeated McCracken County, 3-0, on Monday in a rematch between teams that had a 1-1 record against each other in the regular season.

Notre Dame was state champion in 2022, state runner-up in 2023 and made it to the state semifinals last season. The Pandas are making a run at this year’s state title under new head coaches Madison Salkowski and Hannah Colvin.

Scott also made it to the state semifinals last year, but the Eagles lost a close first-round battle with Lexington Catholic, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, on Monday to end the 2025 season with a 29-12 record.

Lexington Catholic (32-4) had never won a state tournament match before, but the Lady Knights didn’t falter against Scott. In the first set, they let a 23-18 lead slip away before scoring the final two points in a 25-21 win.

Scott fell behind, 13-6, in the second set and made a late charge to take a 21-18 lead. Once again, Lexington Catholic came on strong at the end to pull out a 25-23 decision. The Lady Knights took a 24-21 lead in the third set and got match point on Scott’s serve into the net.

After the match, Scott senior outside hitter Milyn Minor was recognized for setting a school record with 2,171 career kills. She was also among 16 players named first-team all-state by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association this season.

The first-team nominees also included Notre Dame seniors Grace Portwood and Audrey Dyas, Ryle senior Morgan Heater, Simon Kenton senior Jenna Kitchens and Conner sophomore Charlotte Patton.

Local players named second-team all-state were Beechwood junior Isabel O’Brien, Brossart junior Callie Ritter and St. Henry sophomote Kenadi Sieg. The honorable mention list included Beechwood junior Skylr Estep, Scott senior Ryann Grigsby, Calvary Christian senior Anna Hickey and Notre Dame junior Teagan Kondik.

Volleyball state tournament

FRIDAY AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK HIGH SCHOOL

Louisville Assumption vs. Shelby Valley 11 a.m.

North Oldham vs. Owensboro Apollo, 1:30 p.m.

Lexington Catholic vs. Ashland Blazer, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK HIGH SCHOOL

Semifinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Championship match, 7:30 p.m.

Football state playoffs

CLASS 1A – Thursday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Trimble County at CovCath, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A — Friday

Ludlow at Newport, 7 p.m.

Bellevue at Brossart,7 p.m.

Dayton vs. Holy Cross at Thomas More, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A — Friday

Walton-Verona at Morgan County, 7 p.m.

St. Henry at Breathitt County, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A — Friday

Bath County at Lloyd, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A – Friday

Greenup County at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Boyd County at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A — Friday

South Oldham at Cooper, 7 p.m.

Collins at Dixie Heights,7:30 p.m.

Conner at Scott County, 7:30 p.m.

Boone County at Woodford County, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A — Friday

Louisville Eastern at Ryle, 7 p.m.

Oldham County at Simon Kenton, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell County at Louisville Ballard, 7:30 p.m.