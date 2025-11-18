Opinion – Jerry Deaton: GOP war on healthcare fails to offer alternative, speaks volumes

My sister died of cancer back about five years ago, and for her, it was a battle she bravely waged on two fronts.

Her struggles were to first, just stay alive, and next to be able to afford having cancer in the United States of America. She knew her cancer was not curable, and she needed to stay alive long enough that hopefully something would come along that would save her, but would she be able to hold out and pay for it?

She endured years of treatments that wracked her body and her finances, and at the time, thankfully, there were provisions in the Affordable Care Act that required insurance companies to treat pre-existing conditions.

At one of her treatments, she asked what would happen if the Affordable Care Act, or ObamaCare as many chose to call it, was repealed, because at that time there was a tremendous push in the U.S. Congress by the Republicans to do just that.

She was told that she would have to pay the approximately $40,000 per month that her treatments cost. Yes, that figure was $40,000 for each monthly treatment.

My sister knew she probably would not beat her cancer, and one thing she was determined to do was leave something to her children when the time came. She did everything in her power to not have to sell her property to get by, and thankfully, she ended up getting on Social Security Disability. This at least helped relieve her mind that she would not have to sell everything she owned just to survive.

But now, our Republican Congress and President have finally achieved their goal and have removed the subsidies that helped keep insurance premiums affordable for families that pay for their own insurance policies.

And Republicans have never offered even the slightest plan that would replace Affordable Care. They want insurance companies to be in control of the process, and that is exactly what has happened.

Our Kentucky Republican Congressional delegation, — minus Representative Massie and Senator Paul, who both cited the impact on the federal deficit as their reason — supported this, and they are all running for their current or higher offices.

Another of my sisters, also impacted by cancer, now pays nearly $2,000 a month for her family policy. Very few people in Kentucky can afford that, but most of the people we have elected to represent us in Washington seem to think they can.

Hospitals in Kentucky will be closing because Republicans are slashing Medicaid payments, and the political genius behind this is that the cuts will come after the upcoming midterm elections next year.

Kentucky hospitals rely heavily on government payments for Medicaid recipients to stay open. There is no question that rural hospitals will close. And, if payments for private insurance policies get high enough, those people will be forced to drop their insurance and just go to hospitals and say, “Ok, treat me. I can’t pay, but I will sue you if you don’t.”

Then those hospitals will be faced with closing as well. Folks, this is the plan that our current leaders have for us.

You can say all you want about Democrats, but they try to keep healthcare something that the average person can afford. Think about it.

Jerry Deaton is a retired lobbyist for Kentucky cities and a former legislative employee. He lives in Frankfort.