$777,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks headlines Turfway Park’s winter/spring meet stakes schedule

A total of 20 stakes worth $3.977 million will highlight Turfway Park Racing and Gaming’s Winter/Spring Meet, anchored once again by the 55th running of the $777,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks (Grade III) – a Championship Series race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby – on Saturday, March 21.

The Winter/Spring Meet, which runs Jan. 1 through March 28, follows the Holiday Meet from Dec. 3–27. The Holiday Meet features seven stakes led by Synthetic Championships Night on Saturday, Dec. 13, offering $1 million across four stakes races. All stakes purses at both meets include contributions from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund. Combined, the Holiday and Winter/Spring meets will offer $5.352 million in stakes purses.

Jeff Ruby Steaks Day on Saturday, March 21 will showcase six stakes contests, including the $300,000 TwinSpires Kentucky Cup Classic (GIII) and the $300,000 Bourbonette Oaks (Listed), a Championship Series race on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks. The supporting stakes on the card include the $250,000 Latonia (Listed), the $250,000 Animal Kingdom and $250,000 Rushaway.

Other notable events during the Winter/Spring Meet include the $175,000 John Battaglia Memorial (Listed) on Saturday, Feb. 21 – a Prep Season race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby – and the $175,000 Cincinnati Trophy, one night earlier, on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks.

Daily first post times, aside from Jeff Ruby Steaks Day, will be 5:55 p.m. Jeff Ruby Steaks Day will get underway at 12:45 p.m.

Winter/Spring Meet stakes schedule

