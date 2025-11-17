Our Rich History: The automobile craze and Kentucky Motors

By Paul A. Tenkotte, PhD

Special to NKyTribune

The “roaring ‘20s” were known for more than Prohibition, bootlegging, and speakeasies. In the United States, “motor cars” were the craze of the day. Americans saw autos as freeing, allowing them to literally “get off the beaten path,” and to explore the countryside. Cars allowed them to reduce their dependence on streetcars and trains, over which they had neither control of the routes nor of the schedules.

Automobile showrooms popped up all over the Northern Kentucky area in the early 1900s. So did car lots, gas stations, and auto repair services. One of the region’s oldest auto companies is KOI Auto Parts, whose predecessor was Kentucky Motor Service (and before that, the Kentucky Motor Car Co.). In 1953 the Neltner family, who operated a service station in Newport, purchased Kentucky Motor Service (“KOI”).

In January 1912 Paul H. Hesser of Cincinnati and Paul L. Bethel and William R. Allen, both of Covington, incorporated the Kentucky Motor Car Co., with a capital stock of $20,000. In the same month, the City of Covington issued them a permit to build a new showroom and garage on the west side of Scott Street, opposite Park Place (now the site of the IRS center in Covington). Until their new garage was constructed, the company opened a temporary location at 320 Greenup Street in Covington (“Incorporate New Motor Car Company,” “Kentucky Post,” January 4, 1912, p. 2; “Issue Permit for Concrete Garage,” “Kentucky Post,” January 9, 1912, p. 2).

Kentucky Motor Car Company quickly built its business at its temporary location. There, it became the official sales agent for new R.C.H., Oakland, and Oldsmobile automobiles. In addition, they sold used cars (“Kentucky Motor Car Co.,” “Kentucky Post,” January 27, 1912, p. 2)

In June 1912, Kentucky Motor opened its massive concrete, fireproof building, fronting 146 feet at 323-329 Scott Street, with over 16,000 square feet of floor space. The new facility allowed for expansion, including a repair shop “in the hands of the most competent and skilled mechanics,” a full line of auto parts, and the rental of “livery cars,” holding about 30 people for those wanting transportation to “picnic parties and clubs” (advertisement, “Kentucky Post,” June 15, 1912, p. 2).

The company was also able to handle some of the earliest electric automobiles. In 1914 it installed an “Electric Power Plant—direct current,” encouraging its customers to bring their “storage batteries and electric automobiles” (advertisement, “Kentucky Post,” May 16, 1914, p. 3.

In 1921 Kentucky Motor experienced a partial change in ownership, as Paul Bethel and James R. Graham purchased the company from its initial incorporators. Convenient to Cincinnati — lying just a few blocks and a bridge from Ohio — Kentucky Motor operated 24 hours per day by the early 1920s. By 1922 it was providing car washes, which it called an “auto laundry” (“Same Policies: New Owners of Ky. Motor Car Co. Make Announcement,” “Kentucky Post,” July 23, 1921, p. 2; advertisement, “Kentucky Post,” August 15, 1922, p. 8).

Open 24 hours daily, it was only natural that Kentucky Motor, with the availability of a “restroom and a waiting room” and opposite Covington’s federal building, agreed to allow the Red Star Transportation Co. to use its garage as a terminal for its Covington to Lexington bus route. Buses left Covington daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., while they departed Lexington at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (“Bus Terminal: Red Star Line to Make Use of Garage,” “Kentucky Post,” December 17, 1924, p. 2).

Changes continued to come to the business as Paul Bethel sold his holdings in early 1926 to begin a real estate firm. William R. Allen returned as owner, hiring a new operator, William C. Blenke. Always innovative, Kentucky Motor installed a new “Auto Air Wash System” in 1926, as well as a gas pump to sell fuel (“Scott St. Garage Sold: Covington Motor Car Dealer to Enter Realty Business,” “Kentucky Post,” March 18, 1926, p. 1; advertisement, “Kentucky Post,” May 28, 1926, p. 5; advertisement, “Kentucky Post,” March 21, 1932, p. 3; “Special meeting,” “Kentucky Post,” May 5, 1926, p. 2).

In mid-1951, the Avey Drilling Machine Company, heavily involved in the manufacture of defense department contracts, purchased Kentucky Motor’s Scott Street facility for an expansion of its plant. Two years later, in 1953, Kentucky Motor was purchased by the Neltner family. The Neltners expanded the business, opening new locations. The company was eventually renamed KOI, for its locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana (“Avey Expansion Plans Announced,” “Kentucky Post,” June 22, 1951, p. 3).

Paul A. Tenkotte, PhD is Editor of the “Our Rich History” weekly series and Professor of History at Northern Kentucky University (NKU). To browse ten years of past columns, click here. Tenkotte also serves as Director of the ORVILLE Project (Ohio River Valley Innovation Library and Learning Engagement). For more information click here. He can be contacted at tenkottep@nku.edu.