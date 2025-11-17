Republican Party celebrates opening of new 6,800 sq.ft. expansion with 160-seat auditorium in Frankfort

Staff report

The Republican Party of Kentucky celebrated the opening of its new headquarters expansion on Friday. For generations, RPK has called the Mitch McConnell Building, just steps from our State Capitol, home.

McConnell helped raise the funds needed to support this expansion, which “will benefit Kentucky Republicans for generations to come,” the Republican Party said in a press release.



“This project is more than construction; it is a symbol of our party’s strength, growth, and momentum across the Commonwealth. The expansion features a state-of-the-art multimedia room and boardroom, along with a modern event space for larger meetings and party or candidate events. The new space will serve as a central hub for Republicans across Kentucky and reflects our ongoing commitment to serving the people of the Commonwealth and building a stronger future for every family,” the press release said.





“You don’t just strive for a majority for the sake of having a majority. You win a majority so that you can get things done on behalf of the people you represent. And there is no doubt that with Republican control in Kentucky, we have delivered for the people of the Commonwealth,” said U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. “The completion of this momentous project marks yet another milestone in state party history and gives us a new and improved place to call home. It represents the culmination of decades of hard work that dedicated staff and volunteers have poured into our cause with unwavering faith and determination.”



“Our party is moving forward with tremendous energy and purpose. This new headquarters will allow us to continue that work with greater strength and greater reach. Leader McConnell has been a driving force behind this project and his dedication to our party has helped shape the success we are celebrating today. His impact will be felt for generations, and we are grateful for everything he has done for the Republican Party of Kentucky,” said RPK Chairman Robert J. Benvenuti III.

Reporter Tom Loftus reported in October in the Kentucky Lantern that the total raised from 21 donors, nearly all of them corporations or other entities with significant lobbying presences in Washington and/or Frankfort, is currently $4.2 million.

The Lantern listed the following donors:



Donors to Republican Party of Kentucky’s Building Fund

Pfizer Inc., New York, New York, $1,000,000

NWO Resources, Greenwood Village, Colorado, $500,000

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., New York, New York, $300,000

AT&T, St. Louis, Missouri, $300,000

Verizon, Washington, D.C., $300,000

Brown-Forman Corp., Louisville, $300,000

The Boeing Company PAC, Arlington, Virginia, $250,000

Beam Suntory, New York, New York, $200,000

Altria Client Services (Philip Morris USA), Richmond, Virginia, $150,000

Sazerac Inc., Louisville, $150,000

Microsoft Corp., Reno, Nevada, $125,000

Comcast Corp., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, $100,000

Churchill Downs, Louisville, $100,000

Keeneland, Lexington, $100,000

Barbara R. Banke Revocable Trust, Geyserville, California, $100,000

Airbnb, Inc., San Francisco, California, $50,000

Delta Air Lines, Atlanta, Georgia, $50,000

National Thoroughbred Racing Assn., Lexington, $50,000

The Jockey Club, New York, New York, $50,000

Rescare Inc., Louisville, $12,500

Toyota Motor North America Inc., Plano, Texas, $10,000

Nine small donations, $9,175

Source: Reports filed by Republican Party of Kentucky Building Fund with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance