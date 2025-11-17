Holiday traditions matter; start making your own family story as Christmas is fast approaching

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

Halloween’s blacks and oranges quickly turned into Christmas greens and reds. Suddenly we’re hearing, “Only weeks till Christmas!” As we recover from the rush and start making to-do lists for parties and church events, let’s not forget the people under our own roof. Amid the calendar chaos, spouses, kids, and even pets can get lost in the shuffle until December 26.

Keep your household a priority this season. These are the people you share snow days, dinners, and countless photos with. Start simple—create small traditions that show time together matters. They don’t need to be big or expensive; the goal is quality time, not perfection.

Here are a few to get you started or to add to your holiday fun.

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

• Create comfort: use blankets, pillows, even pull down a mattress or two. Anything that says, “Time to get cozy”.

• Make it warm: get a fire going or light plenty of candles in safe areas.

• Fill your mind: pull out your winter and Christmas themed books. Place strategic piles around your cozy spots. Let your family read silently and pick a few you can read aloud.

• Rumblin’ in the tummy: don’t forget the snacks! Maybe even some hot chocolate to give this tradition that little bit of extra sparkle.

More book ideas:

• Jolabokaflod – an Icelandic Christmas Eve tradition. It means “Christmas Book Flood” and revolves around the giving and receiving of books, telling stories, and making memories.

• Book Advent – this is a traditional 25 day Advent calendar only rather than a piece of chocolate every day, you receive a book every day. This can be done economically by going to used book stores, book sales at the library, or digging through all those book boxes at yard sales.





“Walking in a Winter Wonderland”

• Hiking: there’s a popular quote amongst homeschool moms and it’s, “There is no bad weather, only bad clothes”. Meaning, dress for the weather and outside time is doable. NKY has so many beautiful hiking trails. Dress well, bring a thermos of something warm to drink, and leave only your footprints.

• Tapping: this usually happens after Christmas, but that’s okay! Tapping your maple trees or a neighbor’s (ask first) can become a great family tradition that keeps on giving throughout the year.

• Exploring: enjoy your town and pick a festival or parade they put on. The Christmas Walk, Independence (Dec. 6). Christmas at The Ark Encounter, Williamstown (Nov. 28 – Jan. 3), Light Up the Levee, Newport (Nov. 22), Boone County Light Up the Fair, Burlington (Nov. 15 – Jan. 4), Winter Wonderyard, Covington (Nov. 12 – Dec. 28).

More Outside Ideas:

• Winter Olympics – the next official winter olympics is in February 2026, but you can get started early! Plan out some simple events for your family, such as, snowman building, sledding, snowball throwing and end the day with medals and hot chocolate for all.

• Star Gazing – the winter solstice is on Dec. 21. Celebrate the longest night of the year with a traditional Yule Log. The ancient tradition is a large, specially selected log that would be burned in the fireplace for the 12 days of Christmas. You can also pick the sweet route and make a Yule log cake, or Bûche de Noël.

“There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays”

• Movies: many local movie theaters are showing Christmas movies at discounted prices, but you can do the same at home! See what’s streaming or borrow movies from the library.

• Treats: the holidays are a perfect time to bake all the sweet treats for your family and neighbors. And it doesn’t just have to be cookies. Breads, cinnamon rolls, candy canes, jams, all the wonderful homemade items that can come from your kitchen would be time well spent together and gifts for others.

• Decor: as a family, pull out all the boxes, unwrap each ornament and tell their stories, let kids decide where things go (don’t worry, you can switch it up after they go to bed), and end the occasion with taking pictures in front of the tree.

More At Home Ideas:

• Crafting – a simple idea is making your own Advent calendar by making a paper chain.

• Gaming – there are so many games you can play with all ages with just a deck of cards, paper and pen, or just your bodies like Charades.

Whether you’re curled up under blankets with a good book, exploring snowy trails, or baking something sweet at home, remember that the heart of the season isn’t found in the glitter or the rush. It is in the moments spent together.

These simple traditions become the stories your family will tell for years to come.