Letter to the Editor: Boone County Attorney Turner on Marsy’s Law fifth anniversary, stopping domestic violence

The Boone County Attorney’s Office, along with numerous community partners including law enforcement agencies, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and entities providing victim services, have been meeting to examine the response to victims of domestic violence in Boone County.

This process has involved a comprehensive review of the policies and procedures of each of these agencies and how the needs of victims of domestic violence are addressed at various stages of the criminal justice system here locally.

Through this process, known as the Blueprint for Safety initiative, participants are working towards a shared goal: improving coordination, consistency, and outcomes for victims in Boone County.



November marks the five-year anniversary of passage of the Marsy’s Law Amendment to the Kentucky Constitution by citizens. One of the most meaningful outcomes of Marsy’s Law has been the shift toward proactive protection of victims’ rights.

Here locally, Marsy’s Law is woven into Boone County’s efforts to complete its Blueprint for Safety initiative, providing a framework for how we recognize, protect, and prioritize victims’ voices throughout the criminal justice system.



I write today to highlight the lasting, systemic change Marsy’s Law continues to drive in Kentucky, five years after its passage — ensuring that fairness and dignity for victims are not an afterthought but a foundation.



Jordan Dallas Turner

BOONE COUNTY ATTORNEY