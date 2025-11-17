State reminds businesses they must be licensed to sell tobacco, nicotine, vapor products by Jan. 1

The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet is reminding all businesses engaged in retail sale of tobacco, nicotine, and vapor products in the commonwealth that they must be licensed by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) by Jan. 1, 2026.

“We heard from parents, teachers, community members and, importantly, young advocates that harmful nicotine and vapor products have been easily accessible to minors, leading to a rise in teen vaping,” said Secretary Ray Perry. “This initiative gives the enforcement power needed to better protect our youth from harmful products.”

Gov. Beshear signed Senate Bill 100 into law on March 24, 2025. The law requires all tobacco, nicotine and vapor retailers to obtain an annual state license through ABC and strengthens enforcement including:

• Routine and unannounced compliance checks to ensure retailers are not selling to minors or selling illegal product;

• Greater fines and penalties for violating the law, including potential loss of licensure and criminal penalties for selling without a license; and

• Instituting a new enforcement team to investigate consumer complaints.

A portion of collected fines will be directed to youth vaping prevention efforts.

Any business participating in the retail sale of tobacco, nicotine, and vapor products as of Jan. 1, 2026, is urged to submit their application as soon as possible. ABC cannot guarantee that licenses will be issued by that date without ample processing time.

Applications are available exclusively through ABC’s Online Licensing Portal, which was launched last week.

For more information or assistance with your application, contact the ABC at abc.info@ky.gov.