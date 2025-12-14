AAA advice on car care as artic temperatures hit; the cold punishes vehicles

With extreme arctic temperatures, AAA urges drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready for the cold.

“Winter hasn’t even officially started, yet the cold is punishing vehicles,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “Last winter (Jan-March 2025), AAA emergency roadside service crews responded to more than 22,000 calls for assistance in club territory in Central, Northern and Eastern Kentucky..”

The sudden onset of dangerously cold weather often leads to a spike in assistance calls, especially for dead batteries. Weaver Hawkins notes that nearly 1/4 of those calls last winter in Kentucky were for battery issues. The number may have been even higher when you consider some tow calls may have been due to battery related issues as well.

Batteries

Did you know that a car battery loses a third of its power in freezing weather? Because as the air outside cools, the oil in your car thickens. Parts move slower, and your battery has to use more power to turn over and start the engine. If the temperature drops to zero or below, your battery has only HALF its power to start the vehicle.

Here are a few quick tips to help you avoid the moment when you turn the key in the ignition and nothing happens.

Warning Signs

• Your car doesn’t start immediately or makes a clicking noise when you turn the key.

• Your headlights or interior lights are dimmer than normal, or the power windows are working slower than usual.

• You see stains or signs of corrosion on the battery itself.

• Your battery is more than three years old.

• You take a lot of short trips where the car is turned on and off often, or you have long stretches of time (weeks or months) when the car is not used at all.

What You Can Do

• Park your car in a garage, if possible. The less frigid the air is around your car, the better for your battery.

• Turn off your lights, wipers, and heater before you turn off your engine at the end of a drive to prevent an unnecessary drain on the battery the next time you start your car.

• Unplug phone chargers and USB cables for devices like iPods as soon as you turn off your engine (for the same reason as step 2 above).

• Avoid using your car’s heater longer than you have to; heaters put high demands on your battery.

• If you see corrosion on your battery, clean it or have it cleaned by a trained technician.

• If you consistently go two weeks or longer without using your car during the winter, invest in a battery tender to keep the battery charged.

• If you plan on not using your car for an extensive period of time during winter, it is important to turn it on every day and take it for a short drive or let it run idle for 15 – 20 minutes so that it reaches operating temperatures. This provides current to the battery, allowing it to regain its charge.

If drivers experience some of the warning signs above with their battery, they are urged to have their battery charge tested.

Tires

Air expands when it is heated and contracts when it is cooled. As the air temperature drops outside, so does the air pressure in your tires. Why is this important? Maintaining proper tire inflation is essential for safe driving. For every 10 degree-change in air temperature, a tire’s pressure will change by about 1-2 psi (pounds per square inch). If your Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) light comes on this time of year, it may be due to the extreme change in temperatures. If it doesn’t got off after pumping up the tires, one or more of your TPMS wheel sensors may need to be replaced.

How to Check Your Tires:

• Check tire pressure. Colder weather can require adding air to tires. Make sure pressure levels match those found in either the owner’s manual or on a sticker found inside the driver’s door jamb, and note that pressure levels may be different for front and rear tires.

• Check tire tread. Test tread depth with a quarter. Take a quarter and insert it in to the tire tread with George Washington’s head upside down. If all of Washington’s head can be seen, it is time for new tires.

• Check for a spare tire. Motorists should know whether their vehicle comes with a spare tire (many newer cars do not). This helps AAA know whether to send a light service vehicle (to put on the spare) or a tow truck for a vehicle without a spare.

Fluids

AAA automotive experts report seeing increased numbers of vehicles in need of repair because of issues with fluids. With subzero temperatures expected, it’s critical that drivers take time to ensure proper vehicle fluids are being used, levels are correct and they are rated for the weather conditions.

• Anti-freeze/Coolant: engine anti-freeze performs a vital job when the temperature drops. It lowers the freezing point of the cooling system in winter. Failing to ensure coolant levels can handle extremely cold temperatures could result in serious and expensive damage to the vehicle’s engine. AAA automotive experts recommend that coolant protection be at 30 below zero.

• Washer Fluid: Fill the windshield washer fluid reservoir with a winter-blend cleaning solution to prevent it from freezing and avoid damage to the windshield washer system.

Stay inside if you can, but be safe and smart if you must drive in the frigid temperatures.

