Dan Ziegler, 62, dies tragically when tractor he was operating overturned; funeral details cited

Dan W. Ziegler, 62, son of prominent Northern Kentucky attorney and philanthropic leader Wilbert Ziegler, died tragically on Friday when the tractor he was operating while grading his son’s driveway overturned on him.

Dan Ziegler and his wife Cindy live in Verona adjacent to the homes of their children.

He was a graduate of Covington Catholic High School, the University of Cincinnati College of Engineering, and earned his MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He devoted his professional life to engineering and energy consulting. He worked for Duke Energy as a Mechanical Engineer and later served as a Senior Energy Engineering Consultant with Muirfield Energy. In addition, Dan was the owner of Luxus Walnut, LLC, an importer and distributor of luxury gunstocks, and formerly co-owned Monmouth Street Properties, a real estate renovation company.

Whether designing equipment, working on construction projects or automobiles, acting as an impromptu tour guide on family travels, discussing world events, sharing his faith, teaching his children practical life maintenances or planning daily activities, Dan always had the right answer. Friends affectionately nicknamed him “The Dan App” or “MacGyver.”

He loved exploring new and remote places with his wife, Cindy. From swimming with manta rays to enjoying high-speed drives in his Corvette, he embraced life fully. Known as “Pappy” or “Pap-Pap” to his grandchildren, he cherished time spent with them — riding on the tractor or bulldozer, fishing, playing, and simply being a big kid alongside them.

At the center of Dan’s life was his faith. He was an active member, former Deacon, and former Trustee of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. He also participated in several mission trips, living out his faith through service.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cindy Hardymon Ziegler; his children, Daniel Ziegler (Jennifer) and Bridget Ziegler Wallace (Kyle); his grandchildren, Noah, Wesley, and Haley Ziegler, and Brea Wallace; his father, Wilbert Ziegler (Ellen); and his brothers, Greg Ziegler and Rob Ziegler (Stacey). He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Rose Rittinger Ziegler.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 16, from 3-6 p.m., with funeral services immediately following at 6 p.m. at Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Private interment will take place at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell.

Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home of Independence is taking care of arrangements.