Adelia (Ada) Clooney Zeidler of Augusta dead at 65 after battle with cancer

Staff report

Adelia “Ada” (Clooney) Zeidler, 65, of Augusta, Kentucky, died peacefully surrounded by the people she loved on Friday, December 19 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare-Edgewood.

She is the daughter of retired journalist/newsman and TV host Nick Clooney and Nina Clooney of Augusta and the older sister of actor George Clooney who has been quoted by People as saying, “My sister Ada was my hero. She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never meet anyone so brave.”

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Zeidler, who died on October 11, 2004.



Ada Clooney was born on May 2, 1960, to her parents, Nick and Nina (née Warren) Clooney in Los Angeles, California. She married Norman Zeidler, a retired Army captain, on March 24, 1987, in Augusta, in a ceremony attended by most of her hometown. Her aunt, Rosemary Clooney, sang and George read a scripture.

A talented artist, she shared her skills as an elementary art teacher at Augusta Independent School for several years. In high school, her academic achievements qualified her to be a National Merit Scholar. Her love for reading connected her with other readers in a local book club. She was also a member of the Augusta Art Guild and was a past grand marshal of Augusta’s Annual White Christmas Parade.



In addition to her parents, she leaves behind her beloved children, Nick Zeidler and Allison Zeidler Herolaga and her husband, Kenny; her brother, George Clooney and his wife, Amal; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.



A Funeral Mass will be offered at noon on Monday, December 22, 2025, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Maysville, Kentucky, by Rev. Augustine Aidoo. Metcalf-Hennessy Funeral Home in Augusta is handling arrangements.



Private interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Washington, Kentucky.



Memorials are suggested to the Knoedler Memorial Library, 315 Main Street, Augusta, Kentucky, 41002. Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.