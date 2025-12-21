Government briefs: News from Newport, Edgewood, Florence, Boone County

By Patrica A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

NEWPORT

Newport city commissioners listened to a presentation from Josh Tunning, Municipal Specialist for the city of Newport and an arborist from Urban Canopy Works as they talked about tree planting for this year. Tunning said they were able to plant 137 trees and remove almost 3000 square feet of concrete from the city’s right of way in order to plant the trees in the right of way. He explained that they spent $51,000, but it was a hundred percent grant-funded, and the work was done exclusively by 97 volunteers spending 194 volunteer hours. Tunning said they hope to plant 207 trees next year, and work toward their goal of 1000 trees by 2028. They are reapplying to be a Tree City.

Chief Christopher Fangman spoke about Captain Paul Kunkel on his retirement, presenting him with a shadowbox of memories accrued throughout his career as a police officer, growing through the ranks at the city of Newport. Kunkel thanked his wife, the mayor and several other people who he has enjoyed working with and who helped him in his career.

Several items in the consent agenda were explained as being related to the home ownership development project before commissioners voted to pass the agenda.

Two orders passed which gave two properties a property assessment moratorium on 733 Maple Avenue and 500 Monmouth street. Sake Bomb owns the Monmouth property, and there is apparently over a million dollars in renovation costs for the property. These orders are to incentivize home ownership by locking in the PVA value until the property is renovated. This does not include school or county taxes.

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood city council watched as an award for first place in the American Public Works roadeo competition was presented to Rob Begnoche for his skill in handling a skid steer.

Marty Hellman, from Verdantas, gave a report on the design for Charter Oak, which is a long street in the city. He recommended that the project be divided into thirds, and said the first phase would be from the cul-de-sac in the back of the street and work forward to White Oak. The second phase would be from White Oak to Hergott Drive, and then from Hergott Drive to Dudley. Hellman said they would bid the first two phases together, and later bid the third phase. He also said there would be opportunities to present it to the public. The project is estimated to take two to three years.

Public Works Director Rick Lunneman gave an update on construction and maintenance projects in the city.

Dennis Drew will be the new board of adjustments representative in Edgewood.

FLORENCE

Florence Mayor Julie Aubuchon administered the oath of office to Tim Crowley for Lieutenant, Ben Kolkmeier, and Zac Eagler to the rank of sergeant, and Jacob Whitford and Tyler Jackson to the rank of corporal, at the special meeting Tuesday night.

State Representative Marianne Proctor talked about possible topics for next year’s legislative session. One was a report from the task force for housing, another was the driver’s licensing, and why it has become more difficult. One more topic is the centralization of tax collection. Another would be the budget, and she said they are still trying to lower the personal tax.

Proctor talked about possible reforms and audits for the SNAP program, and the state also audited the medicaid system, and found $847 million in fraudulent spending. She said that the state is trying to give schools a better choice at food and have a stronger physical education course.

Council member Lesley Chambers asked what bills are going on to help people get out of poverty, and since there are limited options for family size, what programs can help families feed their children. Proctor said what she sees that would help people is learning to differentiate between wants and needs. She said she is aware that a specific kind of thinking is making more of an appearance, and she said that is what is needed. Proctor also said she didn’t think there were bills about poverty, but she thought the renovations to SNAP would help, because sweet drinks and junk food are being discouraged so that people can eat healthier, and the state wants to make sure the people who really need the help can get it, instead of people who can work but don’t want to.

A municipal order was read to change the management company at World of Golf, but City Administrator Josh Hunt said there is a lot of false information going around and he wanted to set the record straight. He said the multi-year contract with Landrum Management was ending in December, but since changes were desired on both sides of the contract, the issue defaults to a bid system where the city has to put out an RFP, or a request for proposals. It is a competitive process where usually the lowest and best bid wins the contract.

“Troon submitted the stronger overall proposal and interview response,” he stated. “It’s as simple as that.”

He said if the current management had submitted the stronger response, he would be recommending them. He listed all the categories that were considered and went into some depth, saying Troon brings a national platform that has organizational structure, that supports succession planning and continuity, and reduces reliance on any one operator.

Hunt said Troon has more opportunity to get a better cost, such as golf balls for instance,, since they buy in such bulk. He said rumors are out there that the city just wants to buy the building, tear it down, and build apartments, and he said it is definitely not true. A second rumor is that the programming will suffer. Hunt said this is a national company and within a year of them taking over there will be even more programming.

“Ralph has been up there for decades, and the city appreciates that contribution, but at the same time the city has the responsibility to evaluate proposals objectively, and position facilities for long term success,” Hunt said.

Finance Director Jason Lewis said there are two ways to increase the business; raise prices or increase the number of people, and Troon has planned to increase the number of people.

The municipal order passed with Council members Pat Wingo, Gary Winn, and David Schneider voting yes and Council members Chambers and Angie Cable voting no.

Two resolutions passed which awarded 20 year non-exclusive contracts to Duke and Owen Electric within the confines of the city. Both passed 5 to 0.

Mayor Aubuchon introduced discussion of a possible resolution recommending approval, with conditions, for a change in concept development plan for the Comfort Suites site, near Target and Wendy’s. The Comfort Suites will apparently be rebranded as Spark by Hilton next March, and they want to put two murals on the walls. The Boone County Planning Commission approved the change unanimously with the condition to change the roof color to charcoal gray from red. The red color came from the fact that the Suites started life as a Red Roof Inn.

No action was taken on the resolution.

The Mayor gave a short state of the city report, bringing attention to the many accomplishments of the city with the partnership of the mayor and council. There were banners around the council room stating the achievements of each of the city’s departments.

Since this was a special meeting, there were no comments from residents, and no executive session. Mayor Aubuchon wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

BOONE COUNTY

Commissioners listened to a meeting of the Kentucky Public Properties Corporation special meeting to approve a waiver of the right of first refusal of two parcels of land totalling three acres on Meiman Road in Union. The fiscal court had already approved this issue, but apparently it had to be approved by the Public Properties Corporation for legality. It was approved and the Fiscal Court meeting started with two presentations.

The first was a presentation by the County Clerk Justin Crigler, backed up by Financial Officer Becky Barth, and the second was from Sheriff Les Hill and also backed up by Becky Barth.

Commissioners passed the second reading of an ordinance for a zoning map amendment changing the zoning from Industrial One to Commercial one, as well as a change in the concept development plan for the United Dairy Farmers store on US 25 and Mt Zion Road.

They also passed the second reading of an ordinance approving a request for a zoning map amendment from Recreation to Recreation Planned Development for 7.3 acres on Beaver Road. The owners would like to make the center into a school.

The issue of re-appointing Robert Schwenke to a seventh four-year term on the Boone County Planning Commission was brought up after being tabled at the November meeting so that Judge Executive Gary Moore could ask Schwenke if he would be amenable to serving a two-year term instead of a four year term. Moore did ask if that would be something Schwenke would do, and Schwenke said yes and gave a letter to the court confirming this.

Commissioner Chet Hand said no one should be on any board for that many terms, and he said the pros of having fresh blood and new ideas outweighs the experience that Schwenke brings to the table. Judge Moore argued that with the new comprehensive plan coming up for review, he felt that Schwenke is vital to those discussions and decisions.

The court changed the nomination to a two-year term, and Commissioner Cathy Flaig and Commissioner Jesse Brewer as well as Judge Moore, voted yes, while Commissioner Hand voted no, so Schwenke will serve on the Planning Commission for a two year term.