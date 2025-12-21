‘Tis the season for gathering as hospitality takes on a deeper meaning; how to be welcoming

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune staff writer

During the winter months, hospitality takes on a deeper meaning. As days grow shorter and evenings stretch long, a warm home filled with light, conversation, and shared food becomes a refuge. Long after the holidays have passed, people remember the places where they felt welcomed, rested, and nourished.

Yet even in this season of gathering, few of us are always ready to open the door. For many, the sound of a knock triggers the instinct to turn off all the lights and hide.

We know, though, that closing the door also closes off connection. And during a season defined by togetherness, those missed moments matter more than we realize.

So how do we welcome others with confidence during one of the busiest times of year without the stress and pressure that so often accompany holiday hosting? The answer begins not with perfectly prepared homes, but with a prepared heart.

Remind yourself

Hospitality, not entertaining. The season often encourages performance—decorations just right, food just so. Hospitality shifts the focus away from appearances and toward people. It is not about the home, the table, or the child who dives onto the couch the moment the pillows are straightened. It is about presence.

Generosity. Winter hospitality assumes use. Boots will line the entryway. Coats will pile up. The floor you just cleaned will bear the marks of coming and going. This is not disorder; it is evidence that your home is being lived in and shared.

Relationship. The holidays invite us to pause and invest in one another. Whether welcoming a new acquaintance, a longtime friend, or family, opening your home creates space for conversations that do not happen in passing. In a season that moves quickly, these moments slow us down.

Things to do

Use the laundry basket method. As guests are on their way, gather anything that does not belong in shared spaces and place it in a basket. Tuck it away and return to it later. Winter gatherings are about warmth, not perfection.

Turn the lights on. Against the darkness of winter evenings, light matters. Lamps glowing in each room signal welcome and help guests feel comfortable settling in.

Greet people at the door. Leave the kitchen. Ignore the half-wrapped gifts or imperfect décor. Meet your guests with intention. In a season filled with obligations, being fully present is the greatest courtesy you can offer.

The holidays come with no shortage of advice: menus planned weeks ahead, homes staged for gatherings, schedules packed tight. While preparation has its place, the most meaningful hospitality comes from readiness of spirit rather than readiness of space.

When we open our doors with this mindset, the season changes.

Laughter carries through dim evenings. Conversations linger long after coats are pulled on. People leave warmed not just by the home, but by the welcome they received. In the coldest months of the year, your home can become a place of light and a memory others carry with them long after winter ends.