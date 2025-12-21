DEA answers AG Coleman’s call with major step toward banning ‘designer Xanax’ nationwide

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced a drug blamed for the death of nearly 50 Kentuckians last year is one step closer to being taken off the streets throughout the United States.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) formally announced the Trump Administration’s intention to add bromazolam to the federal schedule of controlled substances. The move will empower law enforcement across the country to crack down on the drug, and it will increase awareness of the drug’s potentially deadly effects. Earlier this year, Attorney General Coleman led a 21-state coalition calling on the DEA to schedule the drug.

Although there are still additional steps in the federal regulatory process, the DEA’s announcement this week is a major step toward protecting Kentuckians and all Americans from bromazolam.

By temporarily classifying bromazolam as a Schedule I drug, the DEA acknowledges it has a high potential for abuse and there is no currently accepted medical use in the U.S.

Called the “Designer Xanax,” bromazolam is being passed off as prescription pills including benzodiazepines, which are commonly used to treat conditions such as anxiety disorders, insomnia, and seizures. Sold illicitly on the streets and online, bromazolam has proven to be both highly potent and even lethal, especially when combined with opioids or other central nervous system depressants.

In an August letter to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Attorney General Coleman called on Kentucky health officials to ban the drug in the Commonwealth, writing, “Your action could have an immediate and lifesaving impact on Kentuckians across our Commonwealth.” State officials banned the drug within two weeks.



“Law enforcement must continue running faster to keep up with the ever-evolving drug threat facing Kentucky and our nation. When the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force sounded the alarm about bromazolam and its deadly effects, we took action to take this drug off our streets,” said Attorney General Coleman.

The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy reported 48 overdose deaths in 2024 involving bromazolam.

Earlier this year, Gov. Andy Beshear announced, at the urging of AG Coleman, the emergency designation of bromazolam as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, banning the drug from being sold in Kentucky and providing law enforcement the ability to make arrests for sales or possession.

Office of Kentucky Attorney General