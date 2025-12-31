American Airlines announces addition of three new daily flights from CVG to Chicago O’Hare

American Airlines is strengthening its network at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with new daily flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

“The additional frequencies and seats to Chicago O’Hare represent a considerable benefit for domestic and international business and leisure travelers and we are grateful to American Airlines for their continued investment in our market,” said CVG Airport CEO Larry Krauter.

Beginning in February, the airline will add three new flights between CVG and ORD, providing customers with seven peak daily departures to Chicago. That means Cincinnati customers have more choice, more flexibility, more ways to experience Chicago or connect to 180 destinations on more than 500 flights from ORD this spring.

“Chicago is one of the nation’s largest cities and a key hub for both business and tourism – welcoming travelers from around the world for economic opportunities and to experience its diverse culture, lakefront beaches and top-notch architecture and museums,”” said Franco Tedeschi, American’s Vice President of Domestic Airports and Strategic Partnerships. “But the impact of service to Chicago goes far beyond the city itself to connect Cincinnati to communities across the globe and give travelers more access to American’s expansive global network and beyond.”

The power of connectivity

Airline hubs operate as “connection factories,” driving economic growth and business development in their home cities while creating vital links to other major cities and regional communities. They multiply travel opportunities for business and leisure by offering convenient one-stop connections, creating a ripple effect that fuels local economies, generates jobs and gives customers more choice.”

This expansion delivers on that promise by connecting key business centers, top tourism spots, and giving smaller markets access to a vast global network to expand business reach and make long-haul travel a reality.

“We are thankful to American Airlines for the additional service to Chicago O’Hare, one of our more important local markets as well as a strategic hub connection points for our community in Amercian’s extensive global network,” said Lisa Sauer, chair of the CVG Airport Board.

As the nation’s largest dual-hub airport, ORD has long thrived on strong competition among hub carriers, which keeps fares lower and doubles options for travelers. With three new peak daily flights to SFO and Cleveland (CLE) and two to Denver (DEN), customers now have even more ways to travel to, from and through Chicago, and, importantly, they have more choice.

American’s elevated travel journey at ORD

New flights from CVG are part of American’s spring expansion in Chicago, which just added 100 new daily departures to 75 destinations from ORD. It’s the latest in the airline’s focus on strengthening its Chicago hub with a bigger network, a better travel experience and more premium options.

American will operate more than 500 daily departures from ORD during peak season – a 30% increase compared to last spring – restoring pre-pandemic flying levels and solidifying ORD as American’s third-largest hub and one of the top 10 largest operations among major U.S. carriers.

CVG customers traveling through ORD will experience an elevated travel journey, including:

• Customer-first commitment: This year, American renewed its focus on the customer experience with a holistic look at the travel journey. That includes a redesigned mobile app, connection-saving technology and new premium-configured Boeing 787-9 aircraft joining its fleet, becoming the mainstay of American’s Chicago – London service. • Most on-time hub carrier at ORD: Strategic investments in operational performance, like the airline’s new boarding process, new devices and initiatives that improve baggage handling and technology that streamlines aircraft pushback have contributed to a more reliable operation at ORD. American was the most on-time hub carrier this year, leading in on-time performance in 2025. • A stronger network: American added 29 new destinations to its ORD hub this year alone, including new service to Honolulu (HNL), Mexico City (MEX), Madrid (MAD) and Chicago’s only nonstop service to Naples, Italy (NAP). • More premium options: American is the only hub carrier to offer premium options on every flight from ORD after upgrading all flights to operate on dual-class regional jets.

American Airlines