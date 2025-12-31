Mike Tussey: Tick-Tick-Tick — buckle up, countdown about to start for New Year

Christmas is in the history books, and tonight we are on the doorstep of 2026. We all have our own thoughts on how to celebrate with friends and family, and of course there are those who wish to celebrate quietly.

First and foremost, we give our attention to tonight’s New Years Eve parties around the globe and of course locally.

However, until the parties begin this December 31 it’s relatively quiet as we all just sit back, relax and wait for 2025 to fade into the history books.

What about 2025? Looking back for most of us, this year certainly had its ups and downs for sure.

Every New Year’s Eve has its traditions. You know, things we just do because it’s the way it’s always been.



Here’s my TOP 10 Traditions:

· Host a Party

· Be sure to dance and listen to Auld Lang Syne

· Make a toast

· At the party, be sure and wear a silly hat

· Watch the ball drop in Times Square

· A kiss at the stroke of midnight

· Make your New Years resolution

· Be sure and use a noisemaker

· Drink some champagne

· Find a designated driver for sure

For those of you who have heard Auld Lang Syne but don’t remember the lyrics – here’s a couple of verses:

“Should old acquaintances be forgot and never brought to mind? Should old acquaintances forget and auld lang syne? For auld lang syne, my dear for auld lang syne, we’ll take a cup of kindness yet for auld lang syne”



It’s a good bet today that there are many who have no idea as to the identity of GUY LOMBARDO.

For your edification, Lombardo was a Canadian and American bandleader who formed his band and named them – ‘The Royal Canadians’ 101 years ago in 1924. For over 50 years, beginning in 1929 the band played at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City especially on New Years Eve. He always closed out his performances with “Auld Lang Syne” through 1976.

Earlier, I gave you my Top 10 New Years Eve traditions – here are my “not so good” bottom 10:

· Light some sparklers

· Throw water out a window

· Make the Polar Bear Plunge

· Wear white

· Open doors and windows

· Eat 12 grapes

· Throw some confetti

· Hang an onion on your front door

· Leap off a chair into the New Year

· Smash a chair

On this Eve of the New Year – IF you are staying home relaxing with the TV and of course, you’ll likely be tuning in and watch the party at Times Square in New York City.

In other words – You will be excited and ready to watch the 122nd celebration while anticipating the arrival of 2026. The Big Ball will drop tonight for the 117th time.

The huge Ball even has a name – “THE CONSTELLATION BALL.”

It is deemed to be the largest and most beautiful Ball of all time.

It’s 12.5 feet in diameter and weighs 12,350 pounds.

How about we turn the clock back to our memories of our New Years Eve dances or parties! Without any doubt, it’s very likely that you remember that special dance, joke or someone who was really inebriated.

For me, my vivid memories go back to Ashland and New Years Eve 1956.

It all happened at Ashland’s Ventura Hotel downtown. The Ventura was Ashland’s 2nd tallest building – 10 stories high above Winchester Avenue.

Gathering that night was a wonderful group of friends from our high school and college years that over time, became very close. That New Years Eve would be the last time we ever got together again.

Those attending were: Richard Geist, Everett Rice, Gretchen Wuerdeman, Gary Duncan, Bob Ratliff, Jim Huffman, Mike Tussey, Sylvia Jones and a few that I can’t recall their names. The party took place in the beautiful Hotel Ventura Ballroom with a great band and a huge Ashland crowd. I seem to remember the very popular Johnny Oliverio Orchestra provided all the great dance music.

The stroke of midnight welcomed in

1957 and the fun was on till later we all sang Auld Lang Syne. To this day, I don’t remember who came up with the idea to go to the roof to listen and watch the New Year coming in.

I remember it was very cold and windy, but our laughs overwhelmed any discomfort we had as we found our way without any locked doors. What a great view of downtown.

That was the last time we all were together as we all soon began our own journeys of life during the coming years. If there were any photos taken – they were lost over time.

The New Year’s Grand Arrival is just hours away. Tomorrow morning on January 1,2026, New Years Day takes center stage.

Of course, a scrumptious dinner awaits us all as we turn to TV and first up around 11 will be the 137th annual Rose Parade.

I remember well those early days of color TV and the vivid colors that really got your attention.

Later tomorrow the iconic ROSE BOWL College Football Playoff quarterfinal football game takes center stage between Indiana vs Alabama with the winner advancing to the Peach Bowl.

So, what are your plans for tomorrow? There are many of us who will be working tomorrow, but fear not – usually they receive “holiday” pay and that helps a great deal.

Have you made your New Years resolutions?

Whatever they may be, I sincerely hope you will be with your family and loves ones.

From our house to yours – May 2026 bring you love, joy and good health.

Remember this: “It’s never to late to be what you might have been!”

HAPPY NEW YEAR