Today is the last day for Kentucky voters to change party affliation to vote in May primary

Today is the last day for Kentucky voters to change their party affiliation to be eligible to vote in the May primary election.

Under state law, voters must file their change in party registration on Dec. 31 ahead of the primary election.

Kentucky has closed primaries, meaning only registered Republicans and Democrats can vote for their party’s nominees.

Those wishing to update their voter registration, can do so online at govote.ky.gov. First-time voters may also register online.

Voters may check their registration online at the Kentucky Voter Information Center’s website.



In 2026, Kentucky will have several races, including seats in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House. State legislature seats and local offices will be on the ballot as well.

Candidates began officially filing for office in November. They have until Friday, Jan. 9, to turn their paperwork into the Secretary of State’s office.

Kentucky Lantern