Forget Times Square — The ZEC at Point/Arc is the place to celebrate New Year’s Eve

The Activities Program at The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center is bringing in the New Year with their own party.

The Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC) was created to give people with intellectual and developmental differences (I/DD) opportunities to reach their highest potential educationally, socially, and vocationally.

The special New Year’s Eve party is 7-9 p.m. tonight with ligth snacks, drinks and music at the Zembrodt Education Center.



ZEC offers various educational and social programs that teach students communication and life skills to enhance their future.

The programs strive to connect people with and without differences to share common interests, create opportunities for participants to increase social skills in a safe, comfortable environment, and teach techniques to build self-confidence and assist them in transitioning from high school into the work force.



The Point/Arc