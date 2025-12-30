Farewell 2025: Remembering — with gratitude — those lost to the community this year

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Second in a series of three

As we look forward to a New Year, full of hope and goodwill and commitment to the quality of life of our community, we also take a moment to express heartfelt remembrances of those lost to us in 2025. We do not pretend that this list is comprehensive though it is extensive. Having been reviewed by a well-informed committee, it includes NKY citizens of all walks of life — giants of business and industry and philanthropy, champions of community service, activists in churches and nonprofits and education and civic organizations and more. In short, they are people who will be missed — and whose big shoes must be filled.

Please take inspiration from those who have gone before us — and who leave the legacy of their good deeds behind.

Gerald Thelen

Gerald Thelen, 85, known for his commanding presence and generous spirit, Gerry was deeply committed to his Catholic faith and community. He was a devoted member of Blessed Sacrament Church and actively supported numerous Catholic organizations. His service to Thomas More College was extensive and impactful — he served on the Foundation Board, including its Executive Committee and held roles as President of the Alumni Association, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees, and member of the Presidential Search Committee. He was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Service Award in both 1972 and 1983 and served as a Trustee for the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities. In recognition of his athletic achievements, Gerry was inducted into the Thomas More University Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 for his basketball career. A lifelong resident of Northern Kentucky, Gerry was a proud 1957 graduate of Covington Catholic High School and earned his degree from Thomas More College in 1961. He dedicated over five decades to his professional career, retiring in 2018 as President of the G.W. Thelen Co. in Ft. Mitchell.

Gerry’s unwavering support of Covington Catholic High School included serving as President of the Boosters and Chairperson of the Annual Fund Drive Campaigns in 1985–1987 and again in 1998. He was named Bishop Howard Alumnus of the Year in 1983. In 1996, he also served as Chairperson of the Covington Diocesan Appeal.

Mary Loraine ‘Sis’ Heist

Mary Loraine “Sis” Heist (nee Kremer), 83, alongside husband Warren, co-owned Kremer’s Market, Crescent Springs’ beloved market and deli. She was the Queen of Fudge and the heart of a kitchen team that upheld her exacting standards. She set the bar for hospitality and warmth which is her legacy that Kremer’s Market continues for each and every neighbor served. She is remembered as a generous, witty, polite, and loving spirit who was devoted to her family, friends, and neighbors and passed on her values of love, hard work, and generosity. She was a master of crossword puzzles and a lover of yellow tulips, red wine, and lobster. She enjoyed traveling — especially along the Maine coast and taking cross country road trips.

Joseph Francis Roesel

Joseph “Joe” F. Roesel, 82 of Crestview Hills, lived a life rich in love, laughter, and service. A Covington native, he began his career as the Vice President of Finance at St. Elizabeth Hospital, a role he held for many years before transitioning to the Business Manager of Radiology Associates of Northern Kentucky. He was not only a dedicated professional but also a proud member of the Thomas More University Hall of Fame, having earned both his undergraduate degree from Thomas More and a Master’s degree from Xavier University. His passion for education and community service was reflected in his long-standing commitment as a member of the Board of Trustees at Thomas More University, as well as his years of service on the Villa Hills City Council & Crestview Hills City Council. He was a member of Summit Hills Country Club, where he served as a board. He dedicated more than 30 years to serving as a 9th Region Basketball Official and attended numerous sporting, dance and theatrical events to support his children and grandchildren.

Franklin D. Hicks

Frank D. Hicks, 94, of Crestview Hills, was known for his unwavering integrity, warm smile, and tireless work ethic. His commitment to his real estate clients and his community earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and friends alike. Frank was active in the Board of Realtors, Home Builders, Fort Mitchell Baptist Church, Highland Cemetery Board, and the Elsa Sule Foundation. Beyond his professional achievements, he will be remembered for his deep love of family, steadfast values, and generous spirit. A proud veteran of the United States Army, Frank served his country with honor and dedication. Having graduated from West Point, he served 21 years in the military with two tours in Vietnam, a mission in Laos, and as a Special Forces advisor to the Iranian Army in Tehran. He earned two bronze medals, four air medals, a Legion of Merit, combat infantry badge, Ranger tab, Pathfinder badge, and Master parachute badge with 149 jumps. Following his military service, he went on to build a distinguished 40-year career in Real Estate starting with West Shell then Caldwell Banker, where he became a trusted name in the community and helped countless families find their homes.

Floyd Calvert Ellis

Floyd Ellis, 84, of Florence lived a life that was a testament to love and resilience. He proudly served in the United States Army, demonstrating his dedication to his country and community.

He was the founder and owner of Interstate Asphalt, a venture that reflects his industrious spirit. Floyd enjoyed spending time outdoors, particularly fishing and playing golf, activities that brought him peace and happiness. Together with his wife Joyce, he embarked on numerous adventures around the globe, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Ruth Ann Korzenborn

Ruth Ann Korzenborn, 84, was married to Kenton County Sheriff Charles Lee Korzenborn for 62 years. Her hobby was teaching and assisting people with their genealogy. Ruth joined Daughters of the American Revolution on April 19, 1982. As a member of the Rebecca Bryan Boone Chapter, she served several terms as Regent, one term as Second Vice-Regent, Recording Secretary and Corresponding Secretary, plus many chairmanships. She was also an associate member of the Captain John Lillard Chapter. At the state level, she served as State Organizing Secretary, State Registrar and twice as Fifth District Director; State Membership, DAR Service for Veteran-Patients Chairman, DAR Service for Veterans-East Central Division Chairman and for eight years was the DAR VAVS Representative for Fort Thomas VA Nursing Home & Domiciliary. Ruth has assisted twenty-eight members with their papers for the Member-to member pin and many more before the program was started. A delegate to Continental Congress eight times, she has served on the President’s General Speaking Staff two terms. She took the 2-day Volunteer Genealogist Training twice and the 4-day Genealogy Consultant Certification in Washington DC. Ruth was selected for the Kentucky State Outstanding VAVS DAR Member Award and went on to win the East-Central Division. She was selected as Outstanding Regent by the Juniors members; she served as Chaplain for the DAR State Regents Club; Historian of the KY DAR State Officers Club. She was a member of the DAR Kentucky Cameo Society. Ruth reorganized the Jemima Boone Calloway Society, Children of the American Revolution, serving as Senior President; has served as State Recording Secretary and State Registrar. Ruth received the Martha Washington Award from the Simon Kenton Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution in 2010.

She joined National Society United States Daughters of 1812 in 1993, serving several terms as the Kentucky President State. Previously she served two terms as Chaplain State, as well as Chairman National Lineage and Historical Records. In March 2025, she was recognized as National Honorary Vice President. A member of the National Society Daughters of the Union, 1861-1865; Ruth served as Director General, Supplies and Membership, Chaplain General, as well as at the chapter level serving as President, Vice-President, and Treasurer.

Ruth was appointed to the Kentucky Board of Occupational Therapy in July 2006, the Board for the Kentucky Historical Society, the Bicentennial Commission for the War of 1812, and served as trustee for the Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Faye Burdick

Faye, 84, was a proud citizen of “downtown Crescent Springs” as she called her home town. She also was an avid fan of the Kentucky “Cats” basketball team and the Kentucky Derby. Her Derby parties were legendary. Faye’s faith was her anchor, and she always told those she met that she was a cradle Presbyterian. No one loved dogs more than Faye. Many of her friends suspected she liked dogs more than people, but nonetheless they felt her strong love for them too. She was particularly partial to blue heelers, including her beloved Molly and Zeely. Her door always was open to all. Times at Faye and her late husband Frank’s home, in their dining room or living room or at the backyard pool were laughter-filled and magical. She also spent time at their place on the Outer Banks where she loved to read with an ocean view and enjoyed walking on the beach.

Faye was an educator throughout her life. She especially was devoted to children and young people. Faye taught for several years at Caywood and Hinsdale Elementary. Later, after her boys were grown, she changed careers to work as a senior editor for curriculum development for the national Presbyterian Church (USA) in Louisville. She also served as moderator of The Louisville Presbytery. In her retirement Faye served as chair of the education committee at Mount Auburn Presbyterian Church. She also shared her expertise and knowledge of church polity as clerk of session. She and Frank attended Mount Auburn for 30 years. She also was an active member of the Presbytery of Cincinnati, serving on numerous committees.

John Miracle

John Miracle, 83, was a man of great strength, wisdom, and deep faith, whose legacy of love and integrity will continue to guide and inspire all who knew him. He was an accomplished dentist, well known and respected in the Northern Kentucky community. His business acumen and financial mind were equally well known and admired. He owned many properties in Northern Kentucky and loved managing real estate assets and investments. His financial expertise was recognized by his peers, and he was a founding shareholder, board member, and head of the Trust Department at the Bank of Kentucky, which was later sold to BB&T (now Truist) in 2015.

John was known for his integrity, humility, and the emotional and physical strength with which he lived his life. He valued hard work, kindness, and treating everyone with respect. He led by example. Whether teaching his family to paint, install a ceiling fan, fish, read the Bible, sharing his good advice, or helping a friend on their farm, John’s presence was steady, strong, and always welcomed.

He shared 61 years of marriage with Geraldine (Gerri) Green Miracle. He was also deeply involved in Grace Community Church on Hilton Head Island and Lakeside Christian Church in Lakeside, teaching Bible studies at both churches and serving as an elder at Lakeside. After retiring in 1999, he dedicated himself to building a vast personal library of Christian books to enrich his own life and equip himself to be a voice for Jesus in teaching and leading. He even built the bookshelves to hold his collection. He took up guitar and golf later in life.

He was the first in his family to attend college, excelling at the University of Kentucky for his undergraduate studies and later at the University of Louisville Dental School. He played the trombone in UK’s Marching 100. After graduation, he proudly served as a dentist and a Captain in the U.S. Air Force.

To be continued tomorrow, Part 3: Farewell 2025: Remembering those we lost