American Lung Association provides resources for those ‘stop smoking’ resolutions

As the time for New Year’s resolutions is at hand, the American Lung Association (ALA) is encouraging people who use tobacco and nicotine products to make a resolution to quit in 2026, provides free resources.

According to the ALA, nearly one-fifth of adults in Kentucky use at least one tobacco or nicotine product such as cigarettes, e-cigarettes or nicotine pouches. Nicotine is extremely additive, so the American Lung Association is offering free resources and support to help people quit tobacco and nicotine products for good.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Kentucky, killing 8,860 people each year.

While it’s best to quit as early as possible, quitting tobacco and nicotine products at any age will enhance the length and quality of your life.

“In our state, 17.4 percent of adults smoke and 20.5 percent of high school students use a tobacco product,” said Shannon Baker, Director of Advocacy with the American Lung Association in Kentucky. “We know that breaking the addiction to nicotine is extremely difficult. For most people, it takes multiple attempts to quit tobacco for good. Each quit attempt brings a person closer to reaching their goal. It is critical that people who are ready speak with their healthcare provider about Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved nicotine and tobacco treatment medications, coupling them with proven effective cessation programs to quit.”

The American Lung Association offers a free Lung Helpline to help people get started on their journey to quit. People can call 1-800-LUNGUSA to connect with a licensed registered nurse, respiratory therapist or certified tobacco treatment specialist. Services to help people quit nicotine and tobacco are available for adults and also teens ages 13 and up. The Lung Helpline also offers programs to employers to help their employees quit.

In addition, the Lung Helpline can help assist with information about lung cancer screening if they are eligible, help navigate insurance challenges, and connect people with Lung Health Navigators who specialize in lung cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pulmonary fibrosis.

Visit the American Lung Association website or call the Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) and press 2. Most health insurance covers medications and counseling to help you quit. If you don’t have insurance, check out your coverage options through Healthcare.gov – open enrollment runs through January 15.

American Lung Association