Campbell County police team up with 911 Cell Phone Bank to collect cell phones for needy

Campbell County Police Department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank to help provide free emergency cell phones to victims who may need a safe way to call for help.

The 911 Cell Phone Bank, a nonprofit, will provide free emergency use phones to victims of abuse, senior citizens, and other vulnerable persons in need.

Through January, donate old or unused cell phones and electronics, apple watches, ear buds, etc., at participating police departments. Your donation helps protect vulnerable individuals and keeps e-waste out of landfills.

Drop off during regular business hours.

Make a difference, one cell phone at a time.

