April Robinson named 2025 Northern Kentucky Municipal Association Clerk of the Year

The City of Crescent Springs announced that April C. Robinson, City Clerk/Treasurer, has been named the 2025 Northern Kentucky Municipal Association Clerk of the Year, an honor recognizing outstanding professionalism, leadership, and service to municipal government.

Robinson has served the City of Crescent Springs since 2017 and brings more than 20 years of municipal experience. She is a certified Kentucky Municipal Clerk and an International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC) Certified Municipal Clerk, with more than 600 hours of professional training completed through the Kentucky League of Cities.

“April’s dedication to public service is truly exceptional,” said Mayor Mike Daugherty. “Her leadership, attention to detail, and commitment to transparency have strengthened city operations and improved how we serve our residents. This recognition reflects the respect she has earned from her peers and the impact she continues to make in our community.”

Robinson has led key modernization efforts, including digitizing City Orders dating back to 1957, expanding electronic payment options, and securing more than $511,000 in grant funding for municipal projects—significantly reducing costs to taxpayers.

In addition to her professional responsibilities, Robinson serves on multiple City committees, supports regional organizations, and is an active member of the Campbell County Historical & Genealogical Society.

City of Crescent Springs