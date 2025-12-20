Clifton Cultural Arts Center now accepting artist applications for “New Woman” exhibition

The Clifton Cultural Arts Center has opened applications for “New Woman,” a juried group exhibition showcasing art from women artists in Cincinnati, through Jan. 30. In addition to having work shown during the exhibition, one winning artist will be selected from the group show for the biennial New Woman Fellowship at CCAC, receiving a solo exhibition and honorarium in the following year.

Returning for its third edition, ”New Woman” is the signature program for CCAC’s Nourse Gallery, the first-floor gallery named for Elizabeth Nourse, one of the earliest women artists to achieve widespread recognition and make a living as a professional painter. This exhibition aims to follow Nourse’s tradition by showcasing the artwork of women artists.

“‘New Woman’ is a highlight of our programming at CCAC, as it gives us the chance to spotlight and recognize the creative voices of women artists, no matter the stage of their career,” said John Leo Muething, Executive Director of the Clifton Cultural Arts Center. “We are honored to carry on Elizabeth Nourse’s tradition by empowering female artists and showcasing their incredible works. We look forward to seeing all of the incredible art that is submitted this year and sharing it with the community through the exhibition.”

Devan Horton, a Northern Kentucky artist who creates paintings that call attention to the ways in which humans have corrupted nature, is the current “New Woman” fellow.

The artist selected for the 2026 fellowship will receive:

• Artist stipend of $2,500

• Solo show in the CCAC Nourse Gallery

• Invitation to Women in the Arts Dinner to meet with mentors and prominent arts professionals.

• Materials budget of $1,000 toward a class, workshop, or community project led by an artist at CCAC

The exhibition will take place from March 6-April 3, with the opening reception taking place on March 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the venue. For submission requirements and to learn more about “New Woman”, please visit CliftonCulturalArts.org/New-Woman.

