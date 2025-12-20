Celebrate a greener holiday season: tips to make your festivities more sustainable

The holiday season brings joy, celebration, and togetherness — but it can also bring a significant amount of waste. This year, the City of Covington encourages residents to embrace a greener, more sustainable approach to their holiday traditions.

By making a few mindful choices, you can help protect the environment while still enjoying all the magic the season has to offer.

From creative gift wrapping to eco-friendly gatherings, here are practical ways to celebrate sustainably.

Green Gift Wrapping Tips

• Reuse newspaper and paper bags in place of traditional wrapping paper. Just remember to remove tape before recycling. • Wrap difficult items in gently used scarves, handkerchiefs, or tea towels. • For edible gifts, try reusable containers like glass bottles or tins to cut down on single-use packaging.

Shop Smart, Shop Sustainable

• Bring reusable bags with you everywhere you shop — not just the grocery store. • Choose products made with recycled content to help “close the loop” and strengthen the recycling industry. • Send e-cards, make your own cards, or buy greeting cards made from recycled materials.

Eco-Friendly Gatherings

• Use real dishes and cutlery instead of disposable plastic, foam, or paper options. • Replace paper tablecloths and napkins with washable cloth versions. • Make recycling easy for guests by placing clearly labeled recycling bins next to trash bins.

Embrace Nature’s Charm with Sustainable Holiday Décor

• Create natural decorations using items found outdoors, such as pinecones or evergreen branches. • Consider decorating a live potted Christmas tree and planting it in your yard (if space allows) after the holidays. • If you purchase a cut tree, be sure to recycle it after the holiday season. Check with local resources to find a drop-off or recycling site.

By choosing sustainable options this holiday season, you’re helping to preserve the beauty of our planet for generations to come.

City of Covington