Newport Central Catholic High School celebrates opening of Tom Hoffman Alumni Hall and Commons

Newport Central Catholic High School (NCCHS) on Friday celebrated the opening of its newly renovated entrance and main lobby with a private blessing led by Most Reverend Bishop John Iffert, Bishop of Covington.

Tom Hoffman Alumni Hall and Commons has reimagined the school’s entrance and main lobby into a secure, accessible, and welcoming space for students, staff, alumni, and guests. The renovation is made possible by a gift from the Hoffman family, in memory of Thomas Hoffman, NC Class of 1978.

Key features of the renovation include a fully accessible main academic entrance that ensures every student, parent, grandparent, alumnus, and visitor can enter the school with ease and dignity; a secure vestibule that further strengthens campus safety; the creation of Legacy Commons, an indoor–outdoor environment designed for learning, gathering, or quiet reflection; and an Alumni Center dedicated to the Newport Catholic Class of 1978.

‘Our family is honored to remember Tom in a meaningful way,’ shares Tracie Hoffman. ‘We hope this renovation will continue to attract and graduate not only good students, but good people—like those here today who have supported Tom and our family so faithfully over the years. And we also remember those who are no longer with us—true friends who, in Tom’s words, “understood things I thought no one else could, and stayed by my side when no one else would.”

Additionally, the Legacy Commons connects directly to a new 1,750 square foot outdoor roof deck that will serve as both an innovative classroom space and a gathering area for students and faculty. The new Alumni Center features nearly 20 ft. of floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the gymnasium. The renovation also revitalized four administrative offices, a faculty workroom and made room for an additional staff workspace.

Community members gathered for the official blessing and to tour the space. Bishop Iffert read from the Gospel of Matthew, saying “You are the light of the world. A city set on a mountain cannot be hidden. We name spaces after someone, such as the Tom Hoffman Alumni Hall and Commons, because the space reflects the light of Christ. Through Tom’s joy, goodness and loyalty, Tom revealed something of Christ to us in this space. In the new Commons, people will encounter one another and know Christs’ love in every person who is welcomed here.”

Principal Kenny Collopy addressed the crowd saying, “We are incredibly grateful for the support of Tracie Hoffman and her family. Accessibility, operations, safety, community, aesthetics, and the overall experience will improve for all in our community: students, teachers and staff, parents and guardians, alumni and community members. Most importantly, it continues to move our mission forward by providing an improved space for a faith-based educational experience for our current and future students.”

Former teacher and coach, Dave Lloyd, addressed the community members gathered saying “Tom, and the Class of 1978, and the way they supported each other during the good times and bad is living example of The Newport Central Catholic family we reference so dearly.”

Newport Central Catholic High School