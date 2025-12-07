BCPL Foundation among 39 KY arts organization to receive part of $466,000 in America250KY grants

Building on the the commonwealth’s commitment to commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, the Kentucky Arts Council (KAC) has awarded $466,000 to support artists, arts organizations, communities and cultural institutions in creating projects that explore Kentucky’s role in the nation’s history and the ongoing American story.

“Here in Kentucky, we are deeply rooted in our stories, our songs and the spirit of our people,” said KAC Executive Director Chris Cathers. “These grants will help artists and arts organizations tell the story of Kentucky’s place in this great country. These grant recipients are all builders of culture, and every community in Kentucky is a chapter in the great American story we’re writing together.”

In March, KAC facilitated the distribution of $211,000 to 10 individual artists and 17 organizations for projects that commemorate the sestercentennial. This month, the arts council awarded an additional $225,000 to 22 organizations and $30,000 to six artists to continue this statewide effort to reflect on 250 years of the American experiment through art.

The grants are part of a broader initiative administered by the Kentucky Historical Society and the Kentucky Sestercentennial Commission to ensure Kentucky’s diverse history is recognized and preserved for future generations. Funded projects include public art installations, new artwork creation, educational programming, cultural events, community celebrations and initiatives that examine historical narratives through artistic practice.

“History can be interpreted through art of different time periods,” added KAC Executive Staff Advisor and folklorist Sarah M. Schmitt. “Artists offer a different way of looking at history, by highlighting shared experiences, giving seemingly flat stories new dimensions and holding a mirror to the national identity we’ve created and fostered.”

Institute 193 highlighted the impact of the program. “Grant funds have allowed painter Marcus Dunn to create new work based on the history of the Choctaw Academy,” said Institute 193 Executive Director Keelan O’Sullivan. “We are grateful that America250KY recognized the importance of both academic and artistic explorations of this oft-overlooked part of our heritage.”

Organizations receiving awards include:

Spring 2025 (funded by the Kentucky Historical Society and Kentucky Arts Council)

• Kentucky Opera Association Inc., Jefferson County

• Paducah Symphony Orchestra, McCracken County

• Quilt City USA Murals, McCracken County

• Josephine Sculpture Park, Franklin County

• Nicholasville/Wilmore/Jessamine County Joint Tourism Commission

• The National Quilt Museum, McCracken County

• African American Forum Inc., Fayette County

• Burkesville Academy of Fine Arts, Cumberland County

• Kentucky Shakespeare Inc., Jefferson County

• La Casita Center, Jefferson County

• Kentucky to the World, Jefferson County

• Institute 193, Fayette County

• Maiden Alley Cinema, McCracken County

• Centre College’s Norton Center for the Arts, Boyle County

• Union Commonwealth University, Knox County

• Berea Arts Council, Madison County

• Montgomery County Council for the Arts, Montgomery County

Fall 2025 (funded by the Kentucky Historical Society and the National Endowment for the Arts)

• StageOne Family Theatre, Jefferson County

• Murray Art Guild, Calloway County

• Save the Grand Theatre, Franklin County

• International Bluegrass Music Museum, Daviess County

• Louisville Public Media, Jefferson County

• Arts of Southern Kentucky Inc., Warren County

• Boone County Public Library Foundation Inc., Boone County

• Undermain Art, Fayette County

• Witnessing History Education Foundation, Fayette County

• Yeiser Art Center, McCracken County

• Pioneer Playhouse, Boyle County

• Bridge Kids International, Jefferson County

• HollerGirl Music Festival, Fayette County

• Southeast Kentucky African-American Museum and Cultural Center, Perry County

• Lexington Philharmonic, Fayette County

• Hershel House & Woodbury School Foundation, Butler County

• Louisville Ballet, Jefferson County

• Yes Arts, Franklin County

• Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen, Madison County

• Project Ricochet, Fayette County

• Hart County Historical Society, Hart County

• Friends of Oxmoor, Jefferson County

Individuals who received project grants include:

Spring 2025 (funded by the Kentucky Arts Council and the Kentucky Historical Society)

• Mike Elsherif, Jefferson County

• James Robert Southard, Fayette County

• Rachel Grimes, Carroll County

• Tristan Roy, Russell County

• Peter Morphew, Madison County

• Dr. Jaleesa Wells, Madison County

• Cintia Segovia Figueroa, Calloway County

• Ron Schildknecht, Jefferson County

• Daniel Gilliam, Jefferson County

• Carla Gover, Fayette County

Fall 2025 (funded by the Kentucky Arts Council)

• Sarah Hoskins, Fayette County

• Jeri Katherine Howell, Franklin County

• Joanna Hay, Franklin County

• Zach Bramel, Jefferson County

• Constance Grayson, Fayette County

• Hasan Davis, Madison County

The Kentucky Sestercentennial Commission, administered by the Kentucky Historical Society, was established to plan and implement events leading up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. For more information on America250KY and the America250KY grant program and eligibility criteria, visit history.ky.gov.

These projects represent the America250KY preservation initiatives aimed at honoring Kentucky’s place in the nation’s founding and evolution. The America250KY Grant, funded by the federal government, is administered by the Kentucky Arts Council on behalf of the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) and the Kentucky Sestercentennial Commission. For more information about the America250KY program and future grant opportunities, visit artscouncil.ky.gov.

Kentucky Arts Council