Government briefs: News from Fort Thomas, Erlanger, Fort Wright, Boone County, Campbell County

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

FORT THOMAS

Fort Thomas council voted this week to vacate Mayor Eric Haas’ seat. Haas suffered a stroke in September and has been on medical leave. As tough as the decision was for the city, the Haas family wrote a letter to council agreeing with the decision to put another person in the mayoral role, and it was read at the council meeting this week, saying that at this time Haas has to focus on himself to recover.

Council then voted to put council member Andy Ellison in the role of interim mayor, with only one member abstaining. Ellison had previously started a campaign to run for mayor in the election in November 2026, although he has not as yet filed to run for that office.

The change was made because council felt that they needed a mayor who was present and able to make decisions for the city, since it was not clear when Haas would be able to come back to the job.

With Ellison now serving as interim mayor, his place on council needs to be filled.

Anyone interested can send their resume to the city administrator, at mkremer@ftthomas.org.

A decision will be made on who will be the person to fill Ellison’s place at the council meeting on December 15.

ERLANGER

The business spotlight in the December Erlanger council meeting featured St Vincent de Paul in a short video prefaced by a few words from Executive Director Karen Zengel. She said that anyone in dire need can call 859-341-3219, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and people will set help in motion.

John Chamberlin, from Chamberlin, Owen and Company, came to give a report on the annual audit for the city. He said they like to see 3-6 months of savings in cash, which would be about $7 million for the city, and Erlanger has $19.2 in reserve, which is about 10 months, putting them in a solid cash position.

Several citizens came to speak at the meeting. Chris Herrmann related how he discovered a bill submitted by TJ Roberts at a joint interim committee on local government for the Kentucky General Assembly to contemplate in next year’s state session, which requires all police departments to create a task force model agreement with immigration and customs enforcement. He asked council to publicly disavow the bill, and said he hopes all the cities will do the same.

Mark Raleigh came to protest the city impounding his car while he and his family were not in town over the Thanksgiving holiday. Attorney Jack Gatlin said the city will discuss the matter at the next leadership meeting and will get back to him.

Jennifer Wiehl and Kelly Pierce from Health and Family Services came to raise awareness for the scarcity of foster families in proportion to the amount of children taken into the foster care system. They also pointed up the concern of lack of services for children who age out of the foster care system.

Council passed the second reading of two ordinances, the first removing requirements for detached garages in the RMF zone. The second is a Corporex map amendment changing the zoning of a 45-acre area from Business Park to Residential Multi-Family that was approved by Kenton County Planning and Zoning because it generally agrees with the Comprehensive plan. Council member Jennifer Jasper Lucas abstained from the vote on the second item.

Nick Eads was appointed to be the new Economic Development Director/Assistant CAO. Mayor Jessica Fette and Council member Tyson Hermes were reappointed to the Planning and Development Services, and Fette was reappointed to the OKI board, although council member Jasper Lucas did not vote for the OKI appointment because she contended that Fette had not attended the meetings, and she wanted someone who would attend the meetings.

Vicki Kyle and Tom Mauntel were reappointed to the Urban Forest Committee, and Noah Osterhage and Eric Rolf were reappointed to the Board of Adjustments.

FORT WRIGHT

Fort Wright council members honored Dave Abeln who served on council for 13 years and stepped down in September. In his going away recognition, Mayor Dave Hatter read a proclamation declaring December 3 as Dave Abeln day in the city. Then a proclamation was read that was from State Representative Stephanie Dietz and signed by her and David Osborne, Kentucky Speaker of the House. Senator Chris McDaniel came in person to the meeting and read his proclamation, then congratulated Abeln. Mayor Hatter presented him with a bobblehead statue made in his image and an engraved bottle of whiskey. Council members all gave him verbal messages of thanks and remembrances, one at a time.

Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cain Bailey told council about an agreement that the Kentucky Transportation Department wanted to make with the city about the city’s road salt that is stored in a KYTC facility on Madison Pike.

Though the salt that is stored belongs to the city, KYTC would like the city to agree to buy any new salt from them at $104 per ton, but the city had been buying it through Kenton County for $88 per ton. To put it in perspective, last Tuesday morning Fort Wright used nine tons of salt to treat the roads in the city. They had 192 tons before this week. With the possibility of more snow dribbling in within the next week, and the start of winter a few weeks away, they might go through their supply and need to buy more in a short time. Generally, the city buys 400 tons per winter. That would be a $16 per ton increase. Council members, particularly Bernie Wessels, were upset at the drastic increase in price, if the city has to agree with the state’s formal agreement since they are storing their salt in the state’s facility.

“At the end of the day, we are here for the citizens of Kentucky and Ft Wright,” Wessels said, feeling that the state was gouging the city when they were all supposed to be on the same team for residents of Kentucky.

“It doesn’t seem reasonable,” said Mayor Hatter. “It is an enormous cost increase.”

Council agreed to go through with the agreement since it will last until April of next year and doesn’t commit the city long term. In the meantime, council discussed how and where they could construct a salt storage facility of their own. After discussion of possible sites, the tot lot playground in back of the city building seemed the most likely spot. Hatter asked for a motion from council to start dismantling the playground, and they gave it. The playground equipment is not new, but council agreed that they could place the equipment in another part of the city, possibly near one of the civic buildings.

Council agreed to sign documents asking the state to release funds for the design portion of the Dixie Highway Sidewalk Grant project. CAO Bailey said that she will send out an RFQ for general engineer services to select a consultant for the project and the Highland Avenue resurfacing. The project requires a 50 percent match by the city, for an amount of $412,000, and the OKI portion will require a match of $618,000. Council member Jason Collins voted no.

Council approved the reappointment of Tom Litzler and Harry Geimeier to the board of adjustments.

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County Commissioners listened to two presentations by Planning and Zoning Planner Steve Lilly. The first was a zoning map amendment and change of concept development plan for United Dairy Farmers on Mt. Zion Road. Owners want to update and expand the current store. A portion of the property is zoned I-1, or Industrial, and the rest of the property is C-1, and they want the Industrial portion to be changed to commercial. It passed the Planning commission with a 12 to 0 vote. The first reading of the ordinance was held.

The second presentation was another zoning map amendment for 7.3 acres at 2100 Beaver road which is the Potters Ranch campus. Owners want to expand the building use into a school so they would like to change the zoning of the property from Recreational to Recreational Planned Development. The Planning commission approved the change 12 to 0 with three conditions. The first reading of the ordinance was held.

Commissioners approved $362,600 of Capital Funds for the projects supported by aging, intellectual disability, and mental health payroll tax for next year.

A resolution passed authorizing an agreement with Pearson Logistics LP for an easement to allow for the extension of Litton Lane to eventually extend to Graves.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County Judge Executive Steve Pendery honored retiring assistant county Attorney Bob List at the fiscal court meeting. Several people spoke of his talent and experiences and praised him for his 35 years of service to the county. Judge Pendery presented him with a special watch. Engraved on the back was the phrase ‘open records request,’ due to the many requests he had to fill.

An ordinance was read for the first time which allows the $5 fee associated with an animal license to be dispensed with. County Administrator Matt Elberfeld said it isn’t a big fee, but in doing away with it they hope to improve compliance. He said they are more interested in obtaining the information.

Another ordinance had its first reading which updated a code of ordinances for animals, changing some of the definitions, and added the cost of care so that the county can be more accurate with care charges for the animals in their care.

A resolution passed which created a full time Public Works Director, and subsequently appointed Luke Mantle to the position.

A motion was made to interview and make a hiring recommendation for a full time road supervisor.